McKenna: Squad Now an Appropriate Size

Wednesday, 2nd Feb 2022 16:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna believes the Blues’ squad is of a size which is appropriate for the rest of the season having trimmed it down during the January window while making two senior signings. Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson came in on loan from Bristol City and Brentford respectively, Town’s only new additions during the month, aside from former academy keeper Nick Hayes, who returned from Hemel Hempstead Town to vie for the role of third keeper. The Blues also secured first-choice keeper Christian Walton on a permanent basis from Brighton following his loan and 12-goal top scorer Macauley Bonne remained at the club on loan from QPR after the clubs renegotiated the terms of switch with Town believed to be paying a greater share of the striker’s wages. Meanwhile, rather more players were on their way out of Portman Road. Jon Nolan joined Bristol Rovers yesterday after his contract was terminated by mutual consent, while Toto Nsiala and Scott Fraser departed for Fleetwood and Charlton full-time, Tomas Holy Port Vale on loan, and Myles Kenlock, Rekeem Harper and Bailey Clements Colchester, Stevenage and Crewe on the same basis. Hayden Coulson’s loan from Middlesbrough was ended and the left-back subsequently joined Peterborough, while Louie Barry returned to Aston Villa early in the month before moving on to Swindon. McKenna says he was keen to establish some stability at the club given the volume of ins and outs since the end of last season. “There was a lot of change in the summer,” McKenna told the club site. “We felt that what the club needed was a bit of stability and consistency, because of the big turnover in the last transfer window and then a turnover in management and coaching staff as well. “We are of course delighted with the loan signings, though and the fact we were able to secure Christian on a permanent basis. “It was also confirmed that we would have Macauley with us for the whole of the season, which is a positive for everyone. “We feel that we have added some depth in the positions we needed a bit of cover, but we have trimmed the squad down a bit. It is now a size that we feel is appropriate for the remainder of the season. “Our main aim is to be successful, but we also want to foster a good group dynamic and spirit, and a competitiveness where everyone feels like they have a chance to play if they perform well in training and when they get a chance in games. “We feel comfortable with where the numbers are at and where we are at in terms of depth and quality. “The club wants to move forward and the transfer window will be important again in the summer. The most important thing right now is that we have a strong squad and we feel ready for the games coming up. We certainly feel that is the case.”

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 16:48 - Feb 2

Appropriate thinking , appropriate action which is based on all the right values and objectives !

We’ve a good man !

COYB 0

