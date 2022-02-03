McKenna: Late Call on Evans, Penney Back in Training
Thursday, 3rd Feb 2022 14:52
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues will make a late decision on the fitness of midfielder Lee Evans ahead of Saturday’s home game against Gillingham, while left-back Matt Penney is back in training.
Penney has missed the last three games with a knee problem but McKenna says the former Sheffield United man is now fine.
“Matt Penney is in full training with the group, so that’s been good. He’s pretty much back to full fitness,” he said.
Evans has been out since suffering a groin problem in the warm-up ahead of the home game against Accrington a fortnight ago and McKenna says it’s touch and go whether the Welshman will be available on Saturday.
“Lee Evans is going to be another close call this weekend again,” he admitted. “He’s not trained fully with the group this week but he’s progressed a lot with his rehab so it’s one that we’re going to make a call on tomorrow.”
Town will again be without skipper Sam Morsy, who will be serving the third game of his four-match ban but full-back Kane Vincent-Young returns from his one-match suspension for his red card at AFC Wimbledon.
Last week, midfielder Tom Carroll missed the game at Hillsborough after his wife gave birth, while Sone Aluko was unavailable for the Accrington game as he and his partner had a baby the previous day.
McKenna isn't aware of any of his squad in a similar position this weekend.
“On Fridays as well, all the babies have come on Fridays!” he laughed. “That I know of, nobody is preparing to become a father this weekend, so there shouldn’t be any late changes.”
