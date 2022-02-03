McKenna: Club Discussing Contract With Clements

Thursday, 3rd Feb 2022 15:28 Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that the Blues have spoken to left-back Bailey Clements, who joined League Two Stevenage on loan on Monday, about his contract situation. The 21-year-old’s current deal, which he signed last June, is up in the summer but with the club having an option to extend it for a further year. “There have been some conversations with Bailey and the club, not so much conversations with me,” McKenna said. “Bailey’s been here a long time. I think they’re discussing his contract status with him and what’s going to be appropriate for Bailey in the summer. “He’s a player who has served the club well for a long time. He’s come through the system, has had a good breakthrough this year of getting some games in the first team. “Has had a couple of loan moves previously that haven’t always materialised in terms of a lot of senior minutes. “So it’s a chance for him to go out and get minutes. A good club was important, something that he was looking forward to and I think that that will then be assessed with the club over the next couple of months about what’s going to be right for him for next year.” Clements, whose prior loan spells were at Hemel Hempstead Town and Dagenham & Redbridge, has made four league starts for the Blues plus two cup starts and two sub appearances.



Photo: TWTD



