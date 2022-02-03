McKenna: Harper Crewe Loan Works For All Parties

Thursday, 3rd Feb 2022 16:13 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says midfielder Rekeem Harper’s loan move to Crewe Alexandra works for all parties. Harper, 21, joined the Railwaymen late on Monday evening with a number of clubs from Leagues One and Two - Rochdale among them - having made enquiries regarding the former West Brom youngster, who moved to the Blues from the Baggies in the summer. “I’m happy with that one from everyone’s point of view, really,” McKenna said. “Primarily from Rekeem’s point of view, I think it’s a really good chance to go and start games regularly and hopefully be involved in a large number of games until the end of the season. “He hasn’t had too many periods like that in his young career to date, so we felt like that would really benefit him. “Crewe is a club that we thought was good for him in terms of playing style and opportunities to develop the parts of his game that we wanted him to develop, and we thought that was a good fit. “Obviously, they have a tradition of a good way of doing things on the pitch and a good young manager [David Artell] and coaching staff, and we thought it was a good fit for him to go and develop this game. “It works well for Crewe because they get a strong player until the end of the season who will hopefully help them at the bottom end of the table. “And for us, it gives us a really good chance to watch him some more, to see him in that long period and hopefully run of games that he’s got a chance to get puts us into a better position going to next season. “Hopefully, if we’re getting a fully fit Rekeem Harper back in pre-season with more games under his belt and more experience in the league as well, we feel like he’ll be in a strong position and he’ll be coming back to pre-season hopefully fit and hungry and really willing to make a good impression here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Ham_and_Eggs added 16:25 - Feb 3

If you want to make an omelet you have to crack a few eggs, do well Harper and see you in the summer 2

Bazza8564 added 16:49 - Feb 3

Yeah I agree, I like this lad I think he could have a future here, but he needs to be playing games at this age. Let's not forget a young Harry Kane spent two seasons out on loan to get experience and it did him no harm? 0

