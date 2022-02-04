Town to Stage UEFA Cup Celebration Dinner

Friday, 4th Feb 2022 11:42

Town are holding an anniversary dinner to celebrate the club’s 1981 UEFA Cup win on Thursday 10th March at the Town Hall/Corn Exchange.

The dinner had originally been planned for last summer to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the triumph, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Former Blues midfielder Simon Milton will host the event with guests set to hear from many of the players who saw Town to that famous 5-4-on-aggregate victory over AZ 67 Alkmaar.

In addition to a three-course meal, footage from the UEFA Cup run will be screened.

Town have sponsorship opportunities available, including an exclusive drinks reception. For further information and to secure a place, email sales@itfc.co.uk or call 01473 400594.





Photo: Action Images