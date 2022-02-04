Keeper Bort Joins Dereham on Loan
Friday, 4th Feb 2022 11:46
Young Town keeper Antoni Bort has joined Isthmian League North Division Dereham Town on loan for the rest of the season.
The Polish Lowestoft-raised 18-year-old, a first-year pro, has featured for the U23s this season having been the U18s keeper in their FA Youth Cup run last season.
Dereham manager Adam Gusterson told his club’s official site: “We are delighted to welcome Antoni to the club. He is a young professional goalkeeper who is very highly thought of and for us to bring him to the club for the rest of the season is a real coup for us.
“I must personally thank [academy keeper coach] Carl Pentney at Ipswich Town who has been pivotal in making this happen and helped ensure it has been turned around quickly enough to enable Antoni to join us from Saturday onwards.”
Photo: James Ager
