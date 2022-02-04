Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s at Charlton
Friday, 4th Feb 2022 11:47

Town’s U18s are in first-v-second action away against Charlton Athletic at the Addicks' training ground on Saturday morning.

Despite having lost 1-0 at home to Colchester on Tuesday, Adem Atay’s side are second in Professional Development League Two South behind the Addicks, who are nine points clear at the top with a game in hand on the Blues.



Photo: Matchday Images



