U23s in Action at Colchester

Friday, 4th Feb 2022 16:46

Tommy Hughes and Elkan Baggott are among those likely to be involved for the U23s when they face Colchester United at the Jobserve Community Stadium in Professional Development League Two this evening (KO 7pm).

Hughes (pictured) scored a hat-trick in the U23s’ last game a fortnight ago, a 4-2 defeat of QPR at Playford Road, the midfielder’s first start in 20 months following a lengthy spell out injured.

The side coached by Kieron Dyer and John McGreal are currently third in PDL2 South, and unbeaten in five, with the U’s, who are coached by former Blues academy coach and one-time youth player Richard Hall, seventh.

Tickets are available here are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.





Photo: Matchday Images