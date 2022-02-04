Humphreys Nets Winner For U23s at Colchester

Friday, 4th Feb 2022 21:40

Cameron Humphreys netted the winning goal as Town’s U23s came from behind to beat Colchester United 3-2 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Chay Cooper, who missed the decisive penalty in the Papa John’s Trophy tie between the sides at Portman Road earlier in the season, gave the U’s the lead in the 21st minute.

On the half hour, Tawanda Chirewa bagged his ninth Professional Development League Two South goal of the season to level.

However, a minute later Sam Cornish put the home side back in front and then a minute after that the Blues equalised for a second time through Tommy Hughes, scoring his fourth goal in two games.

On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra hit the post for Colchester on the hour but in the 72nd minute Cameron Humphreys won the game for Town when he netted Zanda Siziba’s cross at the far post.

Late on, the U’s were reduced to 10 men when Kai Redgrave was dismissed for a challenge on Fraser Alexander.

Kieron Dyer and John McGreal’s side move up to second in PDL2 South ahead of Bristol City on goal difference.

U23s: White, Agbaje, Stewart, Baggott (c), Smith, Alexander, Humphreys, Chirewa, Hughes, Curtis, Simpson (Siziba 63). Unused: Ridd, Bradshaw, Yengi, Bello.





Photo: Matchday Images