Pigott, Evans, Carroll and Norwood Start Against Gills
Saturday, 5th Feb 2022 14:21
Joe Pigott, Lee Evans, Tom Carroll and James Norwood return to the Town starting line-up for this afternoon’s home game against Gillingham.
Pigott makes his first start since Kieran McKenna took over with Macauley Bonne dropping to the bench.
Evans skippers in central midfield after returning from a groin injury alongside Carroll, who missed last week’s 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday after his partner gave birth. Tyreeq Bakinson is among the subs and Idris El Mizouni is not in the 18.
Norwood looks set to partner Pigott in a front two with Chaplin behind them as the number 10 with Bersant Celina on the bench.
Recent loan signing Dominic Thompson makes his home debut at left wing-back.
For the Gills under new manager Neil Harris, Gislingham-born Stuart O’Keefe, a one-time Town academy player, skippers.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans (c), Carroll, Thompson, Chaplin, Norwood, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Bakinson, Celina, Edwards, Bonne, Jackson.
Gillingham: Chapman, Tutonda, O'Keefe (c), Ehmer, Tucker, Lee, McKenzie, Masterson, Lloyd, Oliver, Thompson. Subs: Dahlberg, Jackson, Dickson-Peters, Phillips, Sithole, Maghoma, Kelman. Referee Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]