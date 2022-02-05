Pigott, Evans, Carroll and Norwood Start Against Gills

Saturday, 5th Feb 2022 14:21 Joe Pigott, Lee Evans, Tom Carroll and James Norwood return to the Town starting line-up for this afternoon’s home game against Gillingham. Pigott makes his first start since Kieran McKenna took over with Macauley Bonne dropping to the bench. Evans skippers in central midfield after returning from a groin injury alongside Carroll, who missed last week’s 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday after his partner gave birth. Tyreeq Bakinson is among the subs and Idris El Mizouni is not in the 18. Norwood looks set to partner Pigott in a front two with Chaplin behind them as the number 10 with Bersant Celina on the bench. Recent loan signing Dominic Thompson makes his home debut at left wing-back. For the Gills under new manager Neil Harris, Gislingham-born Stuart O’Keefe, a one-time Town academy player, skippers. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans (c), Carroll, Thompson, Chaplin, Norwood, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Bakinson, Celina, Edwards, Bonne, Jackson. Gillingham: Chapman, Tutonda, O'Keefe (c), Ehmer, Tucker, Lee, McKenzie, Masterson, Lloyd, Oliver, Thompson. Subs: Dahlberg, Jackson, Dickson-Peters, Phillips, Sithole, Maghoma, Kelman. Referee Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).

Photo: Pagepix



Ipswichbusiness added 14:31 - Feb 5

No Aluko? Is he injured?



Otherwise, it should be a strong team. 1

BossMan added 14:31 - Feb 5

Well done McKenna for being brave enough to leave both Bonne and Celina on the bench. Both are capable of coming on to score the winner which could easily happen but good to 2 up front at home to a side we expect to beat. Chaplin doesn't get enough credit from some of our fans so hopefully he grabs his opportunity. 1

Saxonblue74 added 14:37 - Feb 5

More tinkering? Didn't go well last week! 0

Bluedocker added 14:40 - Feb 5

Bossman.... Bonne should have been dropped weeks ago 1

andehpandeh added 14:42 - Feb 5

When I brought a couple of Liverpudlians with me to Oldham on a windy Tuesday to try and gain a couple of supporters for Town, Joe Pigott found himself in left back defending an attack after an unsuccessful probe forward. Twice. Since then, he's been known as Satnav in my group.



One day, Pigott may get into a position when he can score.



He may even shoot at some point. The only goals he's got has been vs the Gills in the EFL Trophy.



Let's hope today is one of those days. 1

DavoIPB added 14:43 - Feb 5

Yep too much tinkering with team. Need a settled team for the run in to end of season. Good to give players a chance but players like piggott have been poor when they have been on the pitch this season. 0

Kentish_Tractor added 14:43 - Feb 5

Happy with this team selection. Agree with dropping Bonne as he's out of form. I think Chaplin should be starting every week due to his workrate, plus he scores a few too! Bakinson not impressed me so far so get the 2 better midfielders in.



Not so sure about Piggott up front as has yet to find form - but lets hope he can seize his chance as has goals in him.



Come on you blues! 0

