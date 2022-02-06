Tractor Girls at MK Dons

Sunday, 6th Feb 2022 09:24 Ipswich Town Women are in action away against MK Dons at Weston Park this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls remain top of FA National League Southern Premier Division despite a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Gillingham a fortnight ago in their last league game. They are now only four points ahead of second-placed Oxford, who have a game in hand, and eight in front of Southampton in third with the Saints, who Town will host in the fifth round of the FA Cup later this month, having played four fewer matches. Town will be facing the Dons for the third time this season having beaten them on the other two occasions. The home league fixture ended 3-0 to the Blues and an FA Cup tie played at Newport Pagnell resulted in a 2-0 Town victory. Zoe Barratt, a former MK player, netted twice in the first match and once in the second with Lucy O’Brien, also previously with the Dons, grabbing one in each match. Despite Town having won those two games, Barratt says MK, who are third from bottom, made the Blues work for their wins. “They seem to step it up for these big games and I think it’ll be a game that we have to win and have to play well in to get a result,” she said. “I think any team that’s in a relegation battle, it’s hard for them. They’ll want to get a win so for us, we’ve got to play at our best to come away with the win.” Barratt has gone seven games without a goal having previously netted nine times - in addition to seven assists - and is determined to bring that run to an end this weekend. “Definitely,” she said. “There are times when you go through a drought like this when it’s important to get back on the scoresheet and get my season going again.” 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬: 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘃𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀



BlueandTruesince82 added 09:40 - Feb 6

COYB

