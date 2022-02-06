Duo Named in Select XIs

Sunday, 6th Feb 2022 20:20 Blues centre-half George Edmundson has been named in the EFL Team of the Week and also in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week alongside team-mate Conor Chaplin. Edmundson was part of the defence which saw Town to a clean sheet in yesterday’s 1-0 home victory over Gillingham and created the winning goal for Chaplin.

grinch added 20:33 - Feb 6

Apart from the 1 price of class with his finish Chaplin had a poor game so this is strange 0

muhrensleftfoot added 20:40 - Feb 6

Shows what they really know. Great finish from Chaplin but below par all game. Edmondson in a dodgy patch of form lately Woolfie far better. 0

Orraman added 20:56 - Feb 6

Agree with the above. Edmundson has been shaky this week and in his poorest run of form since he joined us and apart from his goal Chaplin was not anything special yesterday.

Strange selections as both have been excellent this season but certainly not this week. Looks like the people who make these selections are the same as those who select their referees 0

