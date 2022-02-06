Marquee Destroyed in Playford Road Fire

Sunday, 6th Feb 2022 21:11 Town have issued a statement regarding a fire at Playford Road over the weekend which led to the destruction of a marquee used for player activation and fitness sessions. The statement reads: “The club is disappointed to announce fire damage to part of the Playford Road training ground facilities. “The fire was discovered on the morning of Sunday 6th February 2022. A marquee, used for player activation and fitness sessions, has been destroyed. “The club takes great pride in its local community and we see ourselves as one of the many organisations leading on that front. We would therefore be extremely disappointed should it be discovered that the damage caused was intentional. “The club will await a report from the relevant authorities and will make no further comment at this time.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 21:55 - Feb 6

Hope perhaps ITFC had CCTV in operation so that activity might be registered at Playford Rd ; but do let’s hope the root cause of the fire will be quickly established .

COYB 0

