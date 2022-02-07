Long-Serving Finance Director to Leave Town

Monday, 7th Feb 2022 11:10 Long-serving finance director Mark Andrews is leaving Town at the end of the season to take a career break, the club has announced. Andrews, 55, started working at Portman Road in June 1995 as club accountant under chairman John Kerr, having previously worked for Scrutton Bland, Willis Insurance and Sadler Holdings. He moved on to the role of financial controller, then under Marcus Evans’s ownership became the company secretary and in 2013 financial director. Last year Andrews, who is also the company secretary of Ipswich Town PLC, was presented with an EFL Long Service Award marking 26 years at Portman Road. “It certainly gave me great pleasure to award Mark with his EFL Long Service Award in November for 26 years at the club,” CEO Mark Ashton told the official website: “That is a remarkable achievement. We have been very lucky to inherit such a loyal servant who has been a key figure in the transition period over the past year.” Chairman Mike O’Leary added: “Mark played a key role in the complex process which led up to Gamechanger 20 Ltd acquiring a controlling interest in Ipswich Town from the Marcus Evans Group last year. “Mark thoroughly deserves the chance to enjoy some leisure and relaxation after 26 years of loyal service. We all wish him the very best for the future.” Andrews said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Ipswich Town FC having worked with some great people over the years and will take away some fantastic memories. “I am looking forward to spending some time travelling before embarking on a new venture. “The club is in good hands financially and with Kieran McKenna in charge I am sure the team will be pushing for promotion at the earliest opportunity.”

Photo: ITFC



Tufty added 11:15 - Feb 7

Thank you for your service to the club.

Hope you're future will be successful, enjoyable and full of good health. 7

WeWereZombies added 11:41 - Feb 7

I had the good fortune to speak with Mark Andrews on the 'phone a few years back, just to get my address changed on the Club records (I was on Portman's Walk under the overhand of the North Stand roof at the time.) He cross referenced my shareholder number with my customer number there and then and I was able to walk back into Planet Blue and buy a ticket for the next day's game straight away. Top bloke. 1

Guthrum added 11:42 - Feb 7

Well said, Tufty. 0

