Burns Nominated For PFA Award

Monday, 7th Feb 2022 14:15

Blues wing-back Wes Burns has been nominate for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month award for January.

Burns netted four times during the month in the victories over Accrington, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon when he scored both Town's goals.

Former Blues striker Will Keane, now with Wigan Athletic, Morecambe’s Cole Stockton, Ross Stewart of Sunderland, Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan and Daniel Jebbison from Burton are the other nominees. Votes for Burns can be cast here.

Town striker James Norwood carried off the award in December.





Photo: Pagepix