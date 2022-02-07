Former Boss Cook Linked With Chesterfield Talks

Monday, 7th Feb 2022 18:39 Former Blues boss Paul Cook is reportedly in talks with his former club Chesterfield regarding the management vacancy at the National League club. Cook was first linked with a return to the Spireites last week and now, according to BBC Radio Sheffield, the 54-year-old is in talks with the Derbyshire club, who are second in the National League table. Chesterfield are managerless after their Ipswich-born boss James Rowe departed by mutual consent on Friday having been suspended on January 24th. Cook was previously in charge at Chesterfield between 2012 and 2015 during which time he saw them to the League Two title and League One play-offs. The Liverpudlian was sacked by Town in December after nine months at Portman Road.



Pencilpete added 18:43 - Feb 7

That’s football- 100% 1

runningout added 18:47 - Feb 7

Hope he does really well wherever he goes 6

OwainG1992 added 18:49 - Feb 7

If he wants it hope he gets it.

Whilst his management here didn't work out well, Him the human being was a great man and did a lot of good around the community etc. 4

Marcus added 19:06 - Feb 7

The Cook'ed Spirite? 0

Cakeman added 19:25 - Feb 7

I hope he does well if he ends up at Chesterfield. He came across as a very decent man.

I was sad to see him go and still believe it could have worked out well for us if he was given a few more months. We are doing better results wise now for sure which is down to Kieron McKenna but it is still 90% Paul Cooks team. 2

cat added 19:40 - Feb 7

Wherever he goes his next club will get an entertaining brand of football with goals. Didn’t get the rub with us but wish him good luck. 1

Gforce added 19:52 - Feb 7

I wish Cookie all the best if he takes the job.

Very pleased with what K.Mckenna has achieved so far,but I'll always wonder what might have been,had Cook been given a little longer and at least until the January window. He clearly stated before he left,he knew exactly what was required in January to strengthen the squad.

Having said that I hope we are not locking horns with Chesterfield in a couple of years. 0

ArnieM added 19:55 - Feb 7

Good luck Paul, it just wasn’t to be here at Town. 0

