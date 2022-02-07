Former Boss Cook Linked With Chesterfield Talks
Monday, 7th Feb 2022 18:39
Former Blues boss Paul Cook is reportedly in talks with his former club Chesterfield regarding the management vacancy at the National League club.
Cook was first linked with a return to the Spireites last week and now, according to BBC Radio Sheffield, the 54-year-old is in talks with the Derbyshire club, who are second in the National League table.
Chesterfield are managerless after their Ipswich-born boss James Rowe departed by mutual consent on Friday having been suspended on January 24th.
Cook was previously in charge at Chesterfield between 2012 and 2015 during which time he saw them to the League Two title and League One play-offs.
The Liverpudlian was sacked by Town in December after nine months at Portman Road.
