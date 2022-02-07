Thompson: Decent Start But More to Come

Monday, 7th Feb 2022 19:01 Dominic Thompson may be only two games into his time with Town but is delighted with life right now after joining for what he believes are “all the right reasons.” The left wing-back, who is on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford until the end of the season, is set to make his third appearance for the Blues at bottom club Doncaster this evening when both sides will be desperate for all three points, albeit for very different reasons. Thompson believes he has plenty more to offer between now and the end of the current campaign as Town attempt to make the play-offs, which remains a big ask as they trail sixth place by eight points, although with five wins from seven outings since new boss Kieran McKenna took charge it is still within reach. He said: “I had only trained once with the boys before I started at Sheffield Wednesday and I thought for a first performance I gave a decent account of myself. “I felt I built on that for Saturday’s game against Gillingham at Portman Road but I would say it’s still only about 60 per cent of what I believe I can bring. So it has been a decent start, but there is more to come, 100 per cent. “It takes some time to get to know the team, and what-not, gel with the rest of the players and get on the same wavelength as everybody else. “To get completely fluent it will come with games because I thought it was better against Gillingham than I had been at Sheffield Wednesday, so there’s already been progression and I’ve no doubt it will continue in the right direction. “The boys are great and I’m getting on with them really well. Off the pitch they are all easy to talk to and just be around. There’s been no awkwardness at all; I just came in and I already feel settled and very comfortable in my new surroundings.” Asked if was used to playing the role in which Town manager Kieran McKenna has cast him, the former Arsenal youngster added: “At Brentford we changed to wing-backs and during my loan spell at Swindon, in the second half of last season, I played at wing-back, so it’s something I’m familiar with but still learning and trying to build on, particularly in the attacking third. “I love getting forward and it’s a big part of the job. I know that the more games I play, the more I’ll be able to contribute to the team in terms of getting forward and trying to make things happen. More often than not, as a wing-back you’ve got the whole line, from back to front, to work with.

“You’re expected to do both sides of the game. That’s something I’m definitely looking to add and I thought against Gillingham I was starting to get into the role a bit more. “I had a shot at the back stick that I couldn’t keep down but if that type of opportunity falls to me again I’m convinced I will be able to convert it. “Scoring is something I want to do sooner rather than later. I am still waiting to score my first career goal so it would be great to get off the mark in my time here at Ipswich.” It was a dream come true for Thompson, 21 and an Arsenal fan as a youngster, when he was invited to join their academy and he signed a schoolboy contract with the Gunners 10 years ago. He had been a central midfielder but they developed him as a left-back and he became a full-time professional in June 2018. Was it difficult for him to depart when Brentford, then a Championship club, came in with an offer in August the following year? He explained: “That came at the end of a successful pre-season with the first team when I went on tour with the senior squad for the first time. “It was the back end of the summer transfer window and I only had a few days to think about it after Brentford made an offer for me that Arsenal accepted. “It wasn’t the hardest decision to make because I knew – and I’ve always known – that playing regularly is what is going to push me on in my career. “Playing is preferable to just training and being in and around the squad, even at a big club like Arsenal. “It was a decent experience being in the first team set-up there but I felt I had squeezed as much out of it as I could back then. I felt the best thing for me was to leave and join Brentford, and I still stand by that.” Thompson signed a three-year deal with the Bees, with an option for a further year, but he was behind the impressive Rico Henry in the pecking order. He made five appearances in the 2019/20 season and in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign he added nine more before he headed for Swindon on loan, playing 25 times in League One for the relegation-threatened Robins. Coming right up to date, Thompson added: “I think heading into the January transfer window, after conversations with my parent club, it seemed that going out on loan again would be the best thing for me and my career. “I need to develop and the only way that is going to happen is if I’m playing games on a consistent basis. “I thought coming here was the best opportunity available to me and Brentford were in agreement on that. I’m happy to be here and hopefully I can carry on playing regularly, which is what I want to do because I will benefit from it. “I had made my Brentford debut in the Premier League at Brighton and that was a big occasion for me. “Just three days later I was picked to play against Manchester City and it felt like another debut because it was such a massive occasion and also at home in our new stadium. “It was a great experience and I felt I took on the challenge well, as well as giving a good account of myself. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get anything from the games but from a personal point of view it was huge and a big step along the way to becoming the player that I eventually want to be. “During my time here at Ipswich I need to come out of my shell on the pitch and be a lot more of a presence. “I want to play with a lot more confidence and achieve a good level of consistency, which I’m sure Brentford will see because they are going to keep an eye on all their players who are out on loan. “I want the manager here to see me improve and I’m also doing it for my family and friends, who have given me a great deal of encouragement along the way. “I’ve chosen to join Ipswich for all the right reasons. I don’t think the style of play is far away from that at Brentford and I want to get on the ball and play football in a side that has a lot of possession in games. “That has enabled Brentford to win promotion from the Championship into the Premier League, where we have had a decent start this season. “I managed to show that a far bit, especially at the start of the season, and I think Ipswich are now starting to show it as well under the new manager. It’s the style of football I like and want to play.”

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



The_Realist_09 added 19:03 - Feb 7

This evening!? Almost had me panicking there! 2

Wacko added 19:38 - Feb 7

I don't think Phil knows what day it is today.. see the other story :D 0

TimmyH added 19:41 - Feb 7

He's done okay nothing more nothing less and to be honest don't really like it when players start patting themselves on the back! 0

KMcBlue added 19:43 - Feb 7

Hasn't shown much in my opinion.. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments