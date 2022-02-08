U23s at Millwall

Tuesday, 8th Feb 2022 10:58

Town’s U23s are in action away against Millwall at their Calmont Road training ground this afternoon (KO 1.30pm).

Cameron Humphreys, who grabbed the winning goal in Friday's 3-2 victory at Colchester, is again expected to feature alongside the other two goalscorers that night, nine-goal Tawanda Chirewa (pictured) and Tommy Hughes, who has netted four times in his last two matches.

Kieron Dyer’s side are second in Professional Development League Two South with the Lions fifth.





Photo: Matchday Images