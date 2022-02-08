Chaplin Named Rainbow Tractors Ambassador



Forward Conor Chaplin has been named the club’s first ever ambassador for Town’s LGBTQ+ supporters group, Rainbow Tractors. February is LGBTQ+ history month as well as Football vis Homophobia’s Month of Action with representatives from Rainbow Tractors raising awareness and showcasing their merchandise in the FanZone ahead of Saturday’s game against Gillingham. Chaplin, 24, met and spoke with Francine Flisher and Robson Trench from Rainbow Tractors in November at the time of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which he says he found very informative. “When I had my chat with Francine and Robson, it really opened my eyes,” the former Portsmouth and Barnsley man told the club site. “Everyone should be able to come to a match, support their team and feel comfortable. The work the club and the group are doing is great, and I’m happy to be part of raising awareness.” Flisher added: “It means an awful lot and it's so important for us. It’s a big statement of support and shows that there really is a desire for inclusivity and an understanding for how important this group is. “When someone who is a first-team player says that they stand up and support us, it shows to other people how important it is.” Rainbow Tractors is on Twitter and Instagram, while they can be emailed via rainbowtractors21@gmail.com. Absolutely delighted that as part of our @FvHtweets celebrations, to announce that @ConorChaplin10 as our first ambassador! #itfc pic.twitter.com/pOG8UUleXV — Rainbow Tractors (@RainbowTractors) February 8, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



arc added 12:22 - Feb 8

Nice work, Conor (and Francine and Robson!). And I love the logo :-) 0

mike added 12:27 - Feb 8

Top man Conor, Love the logo!!

0

