|Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 8th February 2022 Kick-off 19:45
Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town - Predictions
Tuesday, 8th Feb 2022 17:11
Have you predicted the Doncaster score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company.
TWTD members are optimistic with 76% predicting a Town win, 19% for a draw and 5% for a home win, but what do you think?
The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in.
First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.
Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.
Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher.
To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.
Photo: Action Images
