U23s Win at Millwall

Tuesday, 8th Feb 2022 17:40

Harley Curtis and Tawanda Chirewa were on target as Town’s U23s won 2-0 away against 10-man Millwall this afternoon.

Curtis put the Blues in front after good work from subs Nico Valentine and Tommy Hughes in the 61st minute, the Lions having been reduced in number two minutes after the break when Tyrese Briscoe's poor challenge on Chirewa led to a straight red card.

Chirewa sealed the win in the final minute with his 10th Professional Development League Two South goal of the campaign.

Kieron Dyer’s side close the gap to PDL2 South leaders Cardiff to five points, the Welshmen having lost 2-0 at home to bottom club QPR this afternoon.

U23s: White, Agbaje (Hughes 61), Smith, Alexander, Stewart, Baggott, Curtis (Yengi 70), Humphreys, Simpson, Chirewa, Siziba (Valentine 61). Unused: Armin, Bort.





Photo: Matchday Images