Three Changes For Blues at Doncaster

Tuesday, 8th Feb 2022 19:11 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes to his team for this evening’s game away against bottom-of-the-table Doncaster Rovers. Macauley Bonne starts as the out-and-out striker with Joe Pigott left out of the 18. Bersant Celina comes in for James Norwood, who is among the subs, playing behind the on-loan QPR man along with Conor Chaplin. Tyreeq Bakinson returns to the centre of the midfield for Tom Carroll, who is also not in the squad. Sone Aluko and Idris El Mizouni are back on the bench having been left out of the 18 at the weekend. Doncaster name the same side that beat Sunderland 2-1 at the weekend with Reo Griffiths and Ben Jackson making their home debuts. Doncaster: Mitchell, Younger, Olowu, Williams, Rowe (c), Jackson, Smith, Seaman, Martin, Odubeko, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Knoyle, Clayton, Barlow, Dodoo, Gardner, Agard. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Evans, Bakinson, Thompson, Celina, Chaplin, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Aluko, Jackson, Norwood. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).

Photo: Pagepix



KiwiTractor added 19:13 - Feb 8

Come on lads! 2

BossMan added 19:16 - Feb 8

Not a popular opinion but I prefer 1 up front away from home 0

Europablue added 19:17 - Feb 8

This is probably our best team minus Morsy, so we better do the business! 1

Linkboy13 added 19:23 - Feb 8

People say never change a winning team but we were so poor on Saturday im not surprised. Biggest worry at the moment we haven't got a striker on form but that might be the lack of service they are getting. You don't realise how good a player is until he's not there and we desperately need Morsy back. 3

oldshuck added 19:27 - Feb 8

Paul Cook a pundit on Sky Soccer Special tonight! Should be interesting! Strangely only single-toned voice so far... 1

cat added 19:30 - Feb 8

Great to see Burns in. With one up top that should hopefully create more chances from midfield. Still, if we win then it’s all good, if we lose then it’s all wrong. That’s life on TWTD! 4

masetheace added 19:34 - Feb 8

Still want to see a more consistent selection . Okay defensively but too many changes in the forward areas 2

PinstripeBlue added 19:37 - Feb 8

I’m a little disappointed for the Pig. I think he needs games and service. I’m Ipswich born n bred but Bonny isn’t doing it lately. 0

TimmyH added 19:40 - Feb 8

Good to see Burns is okay! tonight I'll be keeping an eye on Bakinson, hasn't impressed so far. Best of luck lads! 1

jas0999 added 19:41 - Feb 8

Good team. Should pick up three points tonight. 0

Razor added 19:42 - Feb 8

POOR OLD LESTER!! 0

suffolkblueeye added 19:43 - Feb 8

Don’t know why Jackson is on the bench 0

DinDjarin added 19:44 - Feb 8

I am guessing 1 up top with 2 number 10's sitting behind. 0

Mariner1974 added 19:46 - Feb 8

Surprise surprise...Bonne and Celina back in tonight. As was obvious on saturday that McKenna was resting them for this game, to give Piggott chance to gain some confidence and keep his big hitters fresh for tonight.



Can't believe people keep giving Bonne grief. He's been great in his link up play and the likes of Burns/ Celina/ Chaplin and co like playing around him & scored a load of goals for us at the start of the season. You can't expect strikers to score all season long. Kane didn't get dropped by Spurs did he...just keep the faith people. 0

