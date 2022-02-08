Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 8th Feb 2022 20:43 Tyreeq Bakinson’s first goal for Town has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium. Town boss Kieran McKenna made three changes from the team which beat Gillingham 1-0 on Saturday. Macauley Bonne started as the out-and-out striker with Joe Pigott left out of the 18, while Bersant Celina came in for James Norwood, who was among the subs, playing behind the on-loan QPR man along with Conor Chaplin. Bakinson returned to the centre of the midfield for Tom Carroll, who was also not in the squad. Sone Aluko and Idris El Mizouni were back on the bench having been left out of the 18 at the weekend. Doncaster named the same side that beat Sunderland 2-1 at the weekend with Reo Griffiths and Ben Jackson making their home debuts. Boss McKenna’s former Manchester United colleagues Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were watching from the stands. Town, in their white and black away kit, took a knee prior to kick-off as the Rovers players linked arms on the edge of the centre circle in a similar anti-racism gesture applause from both sets of fans. The Blues should have gone in front in the second minute. Celina crossed from the right and Bonne got ahead of his man but the ball flicked off his head and flew wide, the strong wind perhaps having brought it onto him quicker than he was anticipating.

Town dominated possession in the early stages and, following a long spell of passing, Chaplin hit a shot through to home keeper Jonathan Mitchell in the sixth minute. As was the case on Saturday, the Blues had a sloppy spell in which a number of passes went astray and Doncaster created their first opening in the 13th minute. Charlie Seaman broke away down the right and sent in a low cross for Griffiths, who shot behind with George Edmundson, stand-in skipper for the last time before Sam Morsy returns, and Luke Woolfenden both slid in to block. But Town quickly regained their composure and started creating chances frequently. First, Bakinson’s first touch let him down after he was found in the box by Burns, then the on-loan Bristol City man teed-up Chaplin but his low shot was gathered by Mitchell at the second attempt. Almost immediately, Celina chased a ball down the left and cut it back to Burns, but a defender got across to thwart the Blues wing-back. On 22, a long spell of Town possession ended with Dominic Thompson sending over a ball from the left which Bonne nodded over when he will feel he should have hit the target. Two minutes later, Bakinson was booked for a foul on Josh Martin. Woolfenden headed over under pressure at the far post from an Evans corner in the 27th minute. A minute later, Edmundson played a great ball from the back which saw Chaplin in on goal but the forward inadvertently played it on to his hand as he took it down. Town were continuing to dominate and in the 32nd minute Thompson superbly kept the ball in on the left and found Celina, who crossed low for Chaplin, who couldn’t find room to shoot and was forced out wide to the left. Doncaster had rarely had the ball let along a shot at goal but in the 35th minute Edmundson fouled Martin 25 yards out. Martin took the free-kick himself but it struck the Town wall and looped over. But the half had been almost all Town and in the 39th minute they finally got their noses in front. Following yet another long spell of possession, Thompson crossed from the left, Chaplin flicked on to the far post from where Bonne nodded back towards the corner of the net and Bakinson added the final touch from close range to claim his first goal for the club. Soon after the goal, Bonne was flagged offside as he broke towards goal from the left and there were no other chances before referee Ollie Yates blew the half-time whistle. Town had dominated the first half and really ought to have scored prior to Bakinson’s goal with Bonne having had two headed chances the striker will feel he should have taken. Having got in front, the game should open up for the Blues in the second half and all being well further goals should come against a side beaten 6-0 at Portman Road earlier in the season. Doncaster: Mitchell, Younger, Olowu, Williams, Rowe (c), Jackson, Smith, Seaman, Martin, Odubeko, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Knoyle, Clayton, Barlow, Dodoo, Gardner, Agard. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Evans, Bakinson, Thompson, Celina, Chaplin, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Aluko, Jackson, Norwood. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



jas0999 added 20:48 - Feb 8

Should go on to win this. Bonne missed simple chances. Deserved lead. 0

TimmyH added 20:50 - Feb 8

Controlled the game so far against a poor Doncaster side but still looking lacklustre at creating clear cut chances, a few players under par and giving the ball away needlessly. 1

Suffolkboy added 21:13 - Feb 8

Heck ! - when we have a decent sight of goal why can’t our ‘professional ‘ well trained players do the simple things - how big do the goals need to be ?At this stage of the season the ability to hit the target ought to be coming as second nature — unless they’ve not developed that !

Forwards and strikers should flourish on seeing their name against a goal ; where oh where is the natural hunger and drive / inspiration amongst us ?

Come on Blues , become killers !

COYB 3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments