Former Boss Cook Rejoins Chesterfield
Thursday, 10th Feb 2022 10:47
Former Blues boss Paul Cook has rejoined his former club Chesterfield, who are currently second in the National League.
Cook, who was sacked by Town in December after nine months at Portman Road, was previously in charge at Chesterfield between 2012 and 2015 during which time he saw them to the League Two title and League One play-offs.
The Spireites were managerless after their Ipswich-born boss James Rowe departed by mutual consent on Friday having been suspended on January 24th.
Cook will be assisted by Danny Webb, the son of former Chelsea and QPR full-back David, first-team coach under Rowe and then caretaker-manager.
Chief executive John Croot told his club’s official site: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club. He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup.
“Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role.
“Danny Webb is looking forward to working with Paul as part of the new management team.”
Elsewhere, another ex-Town boss, Roy Keane, is reported to have turned down the chance to return to Sunderland.
According to The Athletic, Keane was offered the job yesterday but has opted against a return to the Stadium of Light where he was in charge between 2009 and 2011.
Photo: TWTD
