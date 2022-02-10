Former Boss Cook Rejoins Chesterfield

Thursday, 10th Feb 2022 10:47 Former Blues boss Paul Cook has rejoined his former club Chesterfield, who are currently second in the National League. Cook, who was sacked by Town in December after nine months at Portman Road, was previously in charge at Chesterfield between 2012 and 2015 during which time he saw them to the League Two title and League One play-offs. The Spireites were managerless after their Ipswich-born boss James Rowe departed by mutual consent on Friday having been suspended on January 24th. Cook will be assisted by Danny Webb, the son of former Chelsea and QPR full-back David, first-team coach under Rowe and then caretaker-manager. Chief executive John Croot told his club’s official site: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club. He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup. “Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role. “Danny Webb is looking forward to working with Paul as part of the new management team.” Elsewhere, another ex-Town boss, Roy Keane, is reported to have turned down the chance to return to Sunderland. According to The Athletic, Keane was offered the job yesterday but has opted against a return to the Stadium of Light where he was in charge between 2009 and 2011.

Photo: TWTD



hoppy added 10:54 - Feb 10

Is this where we're supposed to say 'Found his level!'? -2

Smithy added 10:54 - Feb 10

Good luck to him, fair play to him for not having an ego to think he deserves a higher job, hope he enjoys and gets success there, proper footballing man I'm sure he'll work his way back up 13

Blocker123 added 11:08 - Feb 10

Be interesting to see if he brings the same back room staff?

Anyway shame it didn’t work out here for him. Hope it does there.😡

Up The Towen!!!⚽️🚜⚽️🚜 2

Suffolkboy added 11:08 - Feb 10

Only the best of wishes : enjoy, find your feet again !

COYB 4

ChrisR added 11:12 - Feb 10

Well at least was right to get rid of players , now struggling in L2 , and his new signings overall have been positive ! But carries some blame for very poor start to the season. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 11:17 - Feb 10

No doubt he'll get them promoted since they're already second in the table. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 11:18 - Feb 10

Sunderland dodged a bullet there - pity as we would have liked their place in the top six. 2

Bert added 11:45 - Feb 10

It was clearly a very difficult experience for him at Town. He made a number of poor judgements and failed to turn decent players into a team but I wish him well. 1

Cakeman added 11:49 - Feb 10

Well said Smithy. 0

runningout added 11:55 - Feb 10

Hope PC does really well at Chesterfield fc 0

Europablue added 11:56 - Feb 10

Steve_ITFC_Sweden There is still hope that Sunderland make a bad appointment. They really should have had someone lined up, because it is looking like a bad decision to sack their manager the way they did. 0

