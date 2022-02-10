McKenna: Having 7,000 at MK Will Be Special

Thursday, 10th Feb 2022 17:27 Town manager Kieran McKenna hailed the club’s away support ahead of Saturday’s game away against the MK Dons with around 7,000 fans set to make the trip to Buckinghamshire. It will be the club’s biggest away following since the visit to the Emirates for the Carling Cup semi-final against Arsenal in January 2011 when the Blues were backed by 9,000 supporters. In the league it’s probably the club’s largest ever away attendance, although precise figures for historical away attendances aren’t available. “Fantastic,” McKenna said when asked for his thoughts on the huge travelling army. “I believe it’s going to be one of, if not the highest attendance for an away team in the EFL all season across the Championship to League Two. “It’s incredible. We keep saying it, it represents the club so well, it shows the scale of the club, the passion of the fanbase and also I think shows the positivity in the club. “From the ownership all the way through the club there’s a positivity there, it feels like people are pulling together and trying to get behind the team, which we really appreciate. “It’s was fantastic on Tuesday night at Doncaster to have the big away crowd and and a vocal away crowd as well, travelling that far. But obviously we know that there are big numbers coming on Saturday across to the game and it’ll definitely give us a boost.” Given the number of fans behind them, can Town treat Saturday’s match like a home game? “Hopefully it’ll feel a little bit like that. It’s a very big stadium but having 7,000 there is hopefully going to be a really special feeling. “I’m sure they’ll be vocal as well behind the players. Whether it’ll feel quite like a home game I’m not quite sure but I think being away from home and feeling that support behind you can also feel really special in a different way. “The players are well aware of it, they really appreciative of it and we’re looking forward to seeing them on Saturday and we hope that we can deliver a performance that justifies it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Gilesy added 17:42 - Feb 10

Why are so many going? It's wonderful....but why?! Is it just because they can? 1

Suffolkboy added 17:49 - Feb 10

Our love for everything ITFC is being rewarded and reflected by a squad now directed ,coached and motivated to mirror our love built over decades ,and it’s little wonder numbers travel to transmit their feelings and support — it’s been just too long since !

COYB 1

NthQldITFC added 17:54 - Feb 10

Gilesy, it's because Milton Keynes is such an elegant, historic city, with marvelous architecture, agrarian sculptures, deep-rooted culture, and ancient thoroughfares with delightful circular crossways. It's the Florence of the North, really. 1

billys_boots added 17:56 - Feb 10

I believe the capacity at Stadium MK is about 30k and they average 9k per match, so presumably there are plenty of tickets available to allocate to visiting clubs. Sell more tickets, make more money. And it’s not very far from Suffolk, a couple of hours drive. Still a great effort from everyone travelling and should be a good game. 0

Edmundo added 17:58 - Feb 10

Stadium MK is quality, their average home attendance is 8735 according to Wiki so we'll be very close to outnumbering them. 0

Suffolk_n_Proud added 18:02 - Feb 10

Careful NthQlditfc, some people don't understand sarcasm and will be very annoyed with you if they make the trip based on your comment.lol 0

pennblue added 18:02 - Feb 10

Why are so many going?



just reminding everyone who the biggest club is in East Anglia. 0

