McKenna: Having 7,000 at MK Will Be Special
Thursday, 10th Feb 2022 17:27
Town manager Kieran McKenna hailed the club’s away support ahead of Saturday’s game away against the MK Dons with around 7,000 fans set to make the trip to Buckinghamshire.
It will be the club’s biggest away following since the visit to the Emirates for the Carling Cup semi-final against Arsenal in January 2011 when the Blues were backed by 9,000 supporters. In the league it’s probably the club’s largest ever away attendance, although precise figures for historical away attendances aren’t available.
“Fantastic,” McKenna said when asked for his thoughts on the huge travelling army. “I believe it’s going to be one of, if not the highest attendance for an away team in the EFL all season across the Championship to League Two.
“It’s incredible. We keep saying it, it represents the club so well, it shows the scale of the club, the passion of the fanbase and also I think shows the positivity in the club.
“From the ownership all the way through the club there’s a positivity there, it feels like people are pulling together and trying to get behind the team, which we really appreciate.
“It’s was fantastic on Tuesday night at Doncaster to have the big away crowd and and a vocal away crowd as well, travelling that far. But obviously we know that there are big numbers coming on Saturday across to the game and it’ll definitely give us a boost.”
Given the number of fans behind them, can Town treat Saturday’s match like a home game? “Hopefully it’ll feel a little bit like that. It’s a very big stadium but having 7,000 there is hopefully going to be a really special feeling.
“I’m sure they’ll be vocal as well behind the players. Whether it’ll feel quite like a home game I’m not quite sure but I think being away from home and feeling that support behind you can also feel really special in a different way.
“The players are well aware of it, they really appreciative of it and we’re looking forward to seeing them on Saturday and we hope that we can deliver a performance that justifies it.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]