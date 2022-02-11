Chaplin: There’s Plenty of Excitement in the Dressing Room

Friday, 11th Feb 2022 06:00 Town’s Conor Chaplin admits he is just as excited as the travelling army of 7,200 fans who will be cheering on their favourites at Milton Keynes tomorrow. Chaplin, who turns 25 next week, praised the huge number of Blues’ supporters who have snapped up tickets for a game that has a lot riding on it for two sides eyeing promotion at the end of the season. The dream is very much alive for the Dons, who have 56 points from 31 games and lie third in the table, but although Kieran McKenna’s team are nine points worse off – also from 31 games – and currently sit ninth, they are no less determined to continue their recent good form and secure a top-six finish. The ex-Portsmouth, Coventry and Barnsley player missed the corresponding fixture at Portman Road back in August last year when the teams shared four goals. He said: “I was injured at the time but I saw the game and I remember it as a good game, a good spectacle. “We didn’t win, of course, and had to settle for a point. But they are a good side, as their position in the league table suggests, and I think we could be in for another decent game at their place. “They play good football and it has taken them a fair way this season, while we play the game the right way as well and we’ve hit a good spell of form under the new gaffer. “I can see it being an exciting game this weekend and I’m not the only player excited about going there and looking to get the points.” Chaplin will go to Buckinghamshire looking to take his goal tally for the season to 10 in all competitions. He has claimed six in the league, as well as one in the EFL Trophy at Gillingham and one in each of the FA Cup first round clashes with Oldham. Asked if he was happy with that return, he replied: “It’s okay, but I’m always looking for more and hopefully they will come in the remaining games this season. Every attacking player is the same – they want goals on a regular basis and if they’re not scoring they want to be providing assists for others. “I’ll be happy if I get to double figures but we still have 15 games left to play so that should give me a chance to add a few to my tally.” The importance of tomorrow’s game is not lost on Chaplin and he continued: “We’re very aware that a win for either side could make a huge difference to how the season plays out. “I heard someone say it could be a statement win for them, just as it could be for us, and while it’s still three points for a win we all know there are games when the prize for winning seems to mean more. “If we can go there and win, it will be just the same as beating Gillingham or Doncaster, which we’ve just done, so we’ve got to be careful not to put ourselves under extra pressure. But of course we want to win – it’s the same every time we play, regardless of who we’re playing. “There’s plenty of excitement in the dressing room, as I’m sure there is among the fans because they are travelling in such amazing numbers. Everyone is excited for it and looking to do well and that will the case for them, as it is for us. I hope it’s exciting on the day, especially as we are taking such a big travelling support to this one. “We have grown accustomed to seeing a good-sized number of our fans at away games but there will be more than 7,000 at Milton Keynes and that is something else. I can’t thank them enough for the level of support they are providing and every single one of us wants to give them something to shout about.” Along with Rotherham, the leaders, Town are the division’s most in-form side with both harvesting 18 points from a possible 24 in their last eight league outings. But the Dons have collected just one point fewer in that time, a run that only includes one defeat. Chaplin netted the winner in last week’s 1-0 home win over an obstinate Gillingham side and he played his part in Tuesday’s win by the same scoreline over rock-bottom Doncaster, playing 87 minutes before making way for substitute Sone Aluko. Turning to the narrow win at the Eco-Power Stadium, he added: “We won, kept a clean sheet and picked up three very valuable points. Okay, I would have liked a couple more goals before half-time or in the second half but the most important thing is always the result and we got the one we wanted and needed. “We feel that within the squad we have the players to score goals but to keep clean sheets is just as massive for us. We’ve been able to avoid conceding goals in several games recently and long may that continue. “It’s five clean sheets in eight games and I think it shows we are more difficult to beat under the new manager. The way the side is structured defensively is undoubtedly helping us and it’s not just the guys at the back who are doing their bit. “Everybody in the squad knows their roles if they’re in the team. The responsibility starts right at the top end of the pitch and that is one of the factors behind the clean sheets we have kept. The actual defenders know that everyone from front to back plays their part in keeping goals out.”

