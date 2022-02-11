U18s in League Cup Action

Friday, 11th Feb 2022 10:58

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Cup quarter-final action against Bristol City behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Both the Blues and Robins finished second in their group to reach this stage of the competition.

Last week, the U18s were beaten 3-1 away by runaway leaders Charlton in Professional Development League Two South. Adem Atay’s side are second in the table, 12 points behind the Addicks.





Photo: James Ager