Wilshere to Town? Bent Tries to Sell Blues Move to Ex-England International
Friday, 11th Feb 2022 14:50
Blues legend Darren Bent has been trying to persuade currently clubless Jack Wilshere to consider a move to Town.
Former England international Wilshere, 30, has been without a side since leaving Bournemouth after a short spell in the summer.
In a lengthy exchange on talkSPORT’s Drive show last night (see below from 2 hours, 17 mins, 32 secs) regarding where Wilshere might go and play for free, Bent asked the former Arsenal and West Ham man whether he’d consider playing for Ipswich in League One.
Wilshere said not that he wanted to “enjoy football, not in League One, that’s not enjoyment for me”.
But Bent was not to be deterred and extolled the virtues of the Blues’ football under Kieran McKenna.
“It’s not about money, it’s about enjoyment. Would I enjoy playing for Ipswich?” Wilshere continued. “Yes, you would,” Bent insisted. “Full house every week.”
Wilshere eventually asked Bent to send him some clips, which the one-time England striker said he would do and that he’d “get McKenna on the phone”, pointing out that Town have won six in eight since the new boss took over.
Appearing to warm to the idea, Wilshere, who coincidentally was at Portman Road earlier in the season as a member of the Arsenal U21s’ coaching staff for the Papa John’s Trophy tie between the sides, added: “It is a big club, in fairness.”
