Tractor Girls Out to Return to Winning Ways at Crawley Wasps

Sunday, 13th Feb 2022 09:30 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back goalless draws in the league when they take on Crawley Wasps at The New Defence in Horley this afternoon (KO 2.30pm). Despite their recent results, the Blues remain top of FA National League Southern Premier Division, five points ahead of Oxford, who have two games in hand, and nine in front of third-placed Southampton, who have played five fewer games than the Tractor Girls. “Obviously we’re disappointed that we couldn’t pick up the three points in both games,” defender Paige Peake said reflecting on the stalemates against Gillingham and MK Dons. “But there’s still a long way to go in this season, still nine games to go, so it’s not over yet.” Town will be playing Crawley for the third time this season following a 1-0 win in the league and 4-0 success in the FA Cup, both at the Goldstar Ground. “It’ll be a good, competitive battle,” Peake continued. “They’re always a strong, physical side. We dominated a bit more against them in the FA Cup, but especially the first game in the league it was a hard one. “They obviously beat Oxford [1-0 at home] at the weekend in the League Cup, so I’m sure it’ll be a good game.” 🎶 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻… 🎶



Details 👇



📅 Sunday 13 February



🆚 Crawley Wasps



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The New Defence, RH6 8SP



⌚️ 2:30pm



🎟 £5 Adults, £2 Kids (Cash only)#itfc pic.twitter.com/DwbKqzsZpB — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 12, 2022

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments