Walton: Everyone’s Belief Now is Top Six

Sunday, 13th Feb 2022 11:32 Keeper Christian Walton says everyone in the Blues dressing room believes that they can be in the top six come the end of the season, yesterday’s 0-0 draw away against the MK Dons having taken ninth-placed Town five points from the play-off places. They could be pushed back a point at lunchtime when Sheffield Wednesday host Rotherham but six wins and Saturday’s draw from new boss Kieran McKenna’s first nine games in charge has put the Blues firmly in the picture with 14 matches left to play. Reflecting on Saturday’s stalemate at Stadium MK, Walton said: “I thought it was a good performance from the team. I thought in the first half they had spells in the game, they probably started the better of the two teams and we got back into it and started controlling the possession. “Half-time came and I thought in the second half we were the more dominant team and the only thing that was lacking was getting the goal in front of our travelling support. It was all they probably wanted and all that we wanted but it wasn’t to be. “But another clean sheet, which is positive because we’ve kept a few in the last few weeks. Hopefully we can build on that keep more.” Walton and his backline kept their third successive clean sheet, the sixth since McKenna took over in the middle of December. “I think it comes from the preparation that we do, the work that we do through the week, the way the manager’s set us up and the meetings we have as units,” the 26-year-old said. “Everyone knows their roles and responsibilities for the team. I think if you’re doing your job on a personal level, it’s only going to help the collective and help the team. “Everyone’s switched into it and it’s not just starting with us, it’s starting from the front, the way we press on the loss of possession and regain the ball back higher up the pitch, it makes our job and the centre-halves’ jobs a lot easier.” Has the day-to-day work at Playford Road changed much since the change of boss? “I think every manager’s different. Definitely we’ve been working really hard throughout the week and we’re going into games as well-prepared as we possibly can and we know the ins and outs of the opposition. Like I say, it’s only going to help us individually and collectively as a team.” Walton didn’t have a particularly busy day, although he was forced into a save in the dying seconds from a Scott Twine free-kick. Quizzed on whether he saw it all the way, he said: “I didn’t really, it went up and over the wall but I was there to react, so no. It was a good free-kick but it was nice to keep a clean sheet. “I think any goalkeeper’s job really is making sure you’re alert to their threats. I know they’re a good team, they’re not third in the league for no reason and you need to be alert to the threats they pose and I think myself and the back three and the whole team were switched in and dialled in from the first minute. Really positive to keep another clean sheet.”

Does he keep a tally of his clean sheets? “I think so, in the back of my mind I do, it’s what I want to pride myself on and I want to keep as many as I can because you look at the teams higher up in the division, like Rotherham, I think they’re probably top on clean sheets and they’re sitting top of the league. “I don’t think there’s any secret behind it, I think if you do keep clean sheets it gives a massive platform for the rest of the team to go and win games.” Has it helped having a settled back three with Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson now having played the last 10 matches together? “Consistency’s massive but you’re only a minute away from getting someone injured or sent off,” the keeper continued. “So it’s the strength in depth we’ve got in the squad as well with Cam Burgess, who’s not played a minute under this manager yet. He’s raring to go and has been training unbelievably well. “It’s obviously really positive to have some consistency and see the same faces in front of me every week, but I think if anyone’s injured, we’ve got numbers to support that, it’s really positive with squad depth we’ve got.” He added: “It’s the consistency knowing your partner on the pitch and knowing each other’s strengths and working with each other on a day-to-day basis and preparing through the week knowing that that’s going to be the back four, back five, whatever it is. “It’s nice to see the same faces in front of me, but the squad depth we’ve got is really good so anyone that comes into the team I think we’ll be settled with and it’s really positive.” In addition to the back three, wing-backs Wes Burns and recent loan signing Dominic Thompson are becoming similarly familiar fixtures in the side since the change of formation, first under interim boss John McGreal and then McKenna. “They’re all part of the defensive unit now, Wes has joined the crew,” Walton smiled. “He’s done really well and Dom’s settled in quickly. “It’s not easy coming in in January to a new team but he’s done really well and he’s obviously had Premier League experience this year, so for us to get a player like that in and around the team is really good for the club and for ourselves as a team.” Asked what a draw away against the division’s third-placed team does for morale, the former Brighton man said: “It’s obviously a massive boost for everyone. I think we believed coming into today’s game that we would take something from the game. We’ve tested them and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them and played really good football. “It’s a game that you don’t really see in League One. The ball was in play a lot, not really teams setting up for plays, you get that in this division, but it was probably a good game for the neutral really, just unfortunate we just couldn’t get that goal that everyone wanted, especially those fans that have travelled.” Walton says the result increases the belief in the dressing room that they can make the top six. “Definitely,” he insisted. “As soon as I signed at the club in the summer, I think that was where we wanted to be. “Obviously it was a bit of a sticky patch, certain parts of the season, but since the new manager’s come in he’s instilled that belief in everyone and we’re setting up the right way and we’re trying to win games of football, and keeping clean sheets is obviously going to help that. “Everyone’s belief now is top six and I think if we concentrate on ourselves and win as many games as possible, I think there’s no reason we can’t be in and around it come April 30th.” He added: “I’ve not actually looked at the results yet but [moving a point nearer to the top six is] positive. We’ve got games coming up now that are big games for us. “To keep a good, winning record at Portman Road will be key for us as well as doing well on the road.” Asked about the 6,850-strong away following at Stadium MK, the biggest in the EFL this season and probably the largest in the league in the club’s history, Walton said: “It was unbelievable, I’ve never seen anything like that for an away game. It was like a home game. I was warming up and they were singing from the minute I ran out. “It’s unbelievable and we just can’t thank them enough and we’re so grateful for the money and effort that they’ve put in to support us, not just here but all the way around the country, Morecambe, Fleetwood, they’ll be in their numbers again there and we just can’t thank them enough really.” The size of the support at MK shows how desperate fans are for some success after a lean couple of decades. “Massively, I think everyone is at the club,” Walton continued. “I think we’re going on a positive way here and I think it’s clear for everyone to see that we are trying to bring that success back to the club and everyone’s on the same page, so hopefully we can produce that.” Having joined the club on a permanent basis in January from the Seagulls following a loan spell in the first half of the season, Walton says he feels more settled than previously. “Weirdly it’s actually a different feeling because I’ve always been on loan, I’ve never actually experienced being settled somewhere,” he said. “I was settled as a loan player just because the support I had from fans, people around the club, people around the town, it was really good, and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to sign and make it a permanent deal. “But I feel more settled and I want to be part of something and want to be part of success. That’s why I signed at a massive club like this and it just goes to show with the support that we get, it’s an unbelievable place to be for anyone that wants to develop as a player. “I still see myself as a younger player and I just want to develop under this manager, and I think everyone else does too.”

