Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls' Match Abandoned
Sunday, 13th Feb 2022 16:41

Ipswich Town Women’s game against Crawley Wasps was abandoned after 63 minutes due to very wet conditions at The New Defence in Horley with the Blues 2-0 in front.

The Tractor Girls had gone ahead through Natasha Thomas in the 48th minute, then Zoe Barratt made it two only a minute later.

But the goals ultimately counted for nothing with the referee bringing the match to an early end with the teams now set to meet again at a later date.

The Blues remain top of the FA National League Southern Premier Division but now by only two points from Oxford, who won 2-1 away against the London Bees today and who have a game in hand on Town.

Third-placed Southampton, who won 2-0 at Bridgwater United this afternoon, are now six points behind Town having played four fewer matches.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022