Tractor Girls' Match Abandoned

Sunday, 13th Feb 2022 16:41

Ipswich Town Women’s game against Crawley Wasps was abandoned after 63 minutes due to very wet conditions at The New Defence in Horley with the Blues 2-0 in front.

The Tractor Girls had gone ahead through Natasha Thomas in the 48th minute, then Zoe Barratt made it two only a minute later.

But the goals ultimately counted for nothing with the referee bringing the match to an early end with the teams now set to meet again at a later date.

The Blues remain top of the FA National League Southern Premier Division but now by only two points from Oxford, who won 2-1 away against the London Bees today and who have a game in hand on Town.

Third-placed Southampton, who won 2-0 at Bridgwater United this afternoon, are now six points behind Town having played four fewer matches.





Photo: Matchday Images