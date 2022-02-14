U18s Through to Semi-Finals

Monday, 14th Feb 2022 09:49

Town’s U18s progressed to the semi-finals of the Professional Development League Cup on Saturday via a 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Playford Road.

Edwin Agbaje (pictured), Jack Manly and Jesse Nwabueze were on target for Adem Atay’s side, who came from 2-0 down to win the tie.

The Blues U16s also made the semi-finals of the same competition on Friday, defeating Colchester United on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, what's expected to be a strong Town U23s side will be in Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final action at Stowmarket Town on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm). The Blues were given a bye through to this stage of the competition.





Photo: Matchday Images