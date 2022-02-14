Burns PFA League One Player of the Month

Monday, 14th Feb 2022 12:14 Town wing-back Wes Burns has been named the FA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month in League One for January, Blues striker James Norwood having picked up the same award in December. Burns scored four times in five games as the Welshman got his 2022 off to an impressive start. The other nominees were former Blues striker Will Keane, now with Wigan Athletic, Morecambe’s Cole Stockton, Ross Stewart from Sunderland, Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan and Daniel Jebbison of Burton Albion.

Photo: Pagepix



Fatboy added 12:17 - Feb 14

Thoroughly deserved. 5

BeattiesBackPocket added 12:19 - Feb 14

Well deserved and for me so far player of the season 3

Ipswichbusiness added 12:26 - Feb 14

Typical. We release Will Keane, he joins one of our promotion rivals and this season has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances! Why couldn’t he do it here? 3

tempzzzz added 12:27 - Feb 14

best signing we made imo with Morsy and Fridge close behind him 1

dirtydingusmagee added 12:40 - Feb 14

Best outfield player for us, great signing ,100% well deserved . 1

Cakeman added 12:56 - Feb 14

Well done Wes, great achievement and hopefully you can celebrate your award with a goal or Two on Saturday. 1

