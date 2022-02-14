Walton in Team of the Week

Monday, 14th Feb 2022 13:24 Blues keeper Christian Walton has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following his display in Saturday’s 0-0 draw away against the MK Dons. Walton, 26, who joined Town on a permanent basis from Brighton in the January transfer window following a loan spell in the first half of the season, has kept three successive clean sheets and five since manager Kieran McKenna took charge. Former Blues loanee Conor Grant is also included in the select XI having netted the only goal as is current club Plymouth beat Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Photos: Pagepix



Robert_Garrett added 13:38 - Feb 14

Well, really there could be only one obvious choice? Well done the big man

