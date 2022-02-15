Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Strong U23s Side in Premier Cup Action at Stowmarket
Tuesday, 15th Feb 2022 13:02

Town are expected to field a strong U23s team in this evening’s Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie at Stowmarket Town (KO 7.45pm).

Kieron Dyer's side, who are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, were given a bye through to this stage of the competition.



Photo: Matchday Images



