Strong U23s Side in Premier Cup Action at Stowmarket

Tuesday, 15th Feb 2022 13:02 Town are expected to field a strong U23s team in this evening’s Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie at Stowmarket Town (KO 7.45pm). Kieron Dyer's side, who are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, were given a bye through to this stage of the competition. 🚨 | MATCHDAY I 🆚 @IpswichTown



🏆 @Turnershyundai Suffolk Premier Cup

⏱ 7.45pm KO

🍻 Bar open

😋 Food served by the Tasti Club

💷 Adults £9, Concession £6, Students £3, U16’s £1

📍Greens Meadow, IP14 1JQ



👏🏼 Match sponsored by Zarkeys pic.twitter.com/2CIwQqJKXU — Stowmarket Town FC (@stowtownfc) February 15, 2022



Photo: Matchday Images



