Premier Cup Tie at Stowmarket Postponed

Tuesday, 15th Feb 2022 15:41 Town's U23s' Suffolk Premier Cup tie at Stowmarket this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The Blues were expected to field a strong U23s side at Greens Meadow. A new date will be set for the tie. 🚨 GAME OFF 🚨

Tonights match against Ipswich Town XI in the SFA Premier Cup has been postponed due to a water logged pitch. A new date will be arranged in due course.🌧@IpswichTown @IsthmianLeague @SuffolkFA — Stowmarket Town FC (@stowtownfc) February 15, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



rgp1 added 15:58 - Feb 15

I suspect it was more of a case of the pitch can be played on just that they don't want it carved up. I believe stowmarket relaid their pitch in the summer and are doing quite well in the league and wouldn't want to damage the playing surface for the rest of the season. 0

