Blues Legends at Escape to Victory Celebration Dinner

Tuesday, 15th Feb 2022 17:35

Blues legends Alan Brazil, John Wark, Russell Osman and Kevin O’Callaghan will be joined by Osvaldo Ardiles for a dinner celebrating the 40-year anniversary of Escape to Victory at Milsoms Kesgrave Hangar on Friday 4th March.

Brazil will host the evening while Wark, Osman, O’Callaghan and former Spurs and Argentina midfielder Ardiles will reminisce about the famous 1981 film in which they featured, as well as their days in football.

For more information or to book tickets, click here or email michelle@elleandtyneevents.co.uk or call 07920795733.







Photo: Action Images