Town Announce Partnership With HerGameToo

Wednesday, 16th Feb 2022 10:31 Town have announced a partnership with HerGameToo, the campaign launched last year by female football fans to raise awareness of and eradicate sexism in the football industry. The Blues have joined a number of league clubs in showing their support for the campaign which aims to ensure women and girls of all ages feel confident and safe sharing their opinions about football online and in real life without fear of sexist abuse. HerGameToo was founded by 12 female football fans in May 2021 when they posted a video (see below), which received almost two million views. As part of their support for HerGameToo, Town have pledged the following: A dedicated HerGameToo weekend on April 2nd and 3rd when the men’s first-team welcome Cambridge United to Portman Road before Town Women face Southampton at the Goldstar Ground. A new WhatsApp group for female fans has been created and will be chaired by supporter liaison officer (SLO), Liz Edwards. The aim of the group will be for friendships to be formed and for women and girls to feel included at Portman Road and other stadia. If you would like to join the group, please email Liz – slo@itfc.co.uk The Community Trust will continue to invite a local girls team to a league match at Portman Road. Throughout this season, the Community Trust has been allocating ballpersons bookings for each match to a local girls team and this will continue. HerGameToo posters will be in place around Portman Road with a hotline to contact if you witness sexism. HerGameToo founder Caz May told the club site: “It's fantastic to have a club the size of Ipswich Town on board with the HerGameToo campaign. “Sexist abuse and misogyny surrounding football has always been a big problem - so one of our biggest aims is to build a safer space for all female supporters. “We are delighted we can work in partnership with Ipswich Town to raise awareness and create a safe space for female staff and supporters at Portman Road. We would like to thank Ipswich Town FC and their fans for the support.” Blues CEO Mark Ashton added: "The club is delighted to be partnering with HerGameToo. Ipswich Town want women and girls of all ages to feel comfortable coming to Portman Road. We believe football is for everyone, and we’re fully behind this campaign.” Town SLO Edwards said: “This is a really important partnership. We have many female fans who travel to home and away games with friends, with family or on their own. “Chair of the Ipswich Branch of the Supporters Club, Irene Davey has notched up 77 years of support, whilst others are in their very first season – all are equally important to the club.” #HerGameToo pic.twitter.com/tYPBJmuNQP — Her Game Too (@HerGameToo) May 15, 2021

Swailsey added 11:16 - Feb 16

Fantastic news for all. 0

Jugsy added 11:34 - Feb 16

Great to see - the more that can be done to make sports more inclusive, the better. Well done Her Game Too and ITFC for adding support to their initiative. 0

