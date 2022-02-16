Tickets on Sale For Tractor Girls' FA Cup Tie With Southampton

Wednesday, 16th Feb 2022 15:13

Tickets have gone on sale for Ipswich Town Women’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Southampton at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 27th February (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls are hoping for a record attendance when they take on their FA National League Southern Premier Division rivals for the third time this season.

Town are currently top of the table but with the Saints third six points behind having played four fewer matches.

Southampton won the first meeting between the sides 1-0 at Goldstar Ground in the FA Women’s National League Cup, while the Blues were victorious in the only league game contest so far, 2-0 at Snows Stadium.

The Blues will be aiming to reach the sixth round for the first time in their history with tickets available here.





Photo: Action Images