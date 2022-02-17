Community Trust and Futurestars to Stage Tour of Suffolk

Thursday, 17th Feb 2022 13:28

The ITFC Community Trust and Futurestars, the charity run by former Blue Simon Milton, are staging a Tour of Suffolk fundraising cycle ride in June.

The event, which will raise cash for both charities, will take place on June 12th and 13th over 150 miles through the Suffolk countryside starting and ending at Portman Road.

Team ITFC will, as with previous similar events, be led by Milton along with former Blues skipper Matt Holland, who is on the board of the Community Trust. Legendary central defensive partners Terry Butcher and Russell Osman will also be among those taking part.

Current captain Sam Morsy, striker Joe Pigott and U23s coach John McGreal visited Portman Road to launch the event.

All those involved will be given a Tour of Suffolk cycling shirt with a pre-ride breakfast taking place on June 12th, then overnight dinner and bed and breakfast at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea.

In addition, there will be refreshment stops and lunch on both days with a barbecue at Portman Road at the completion of the ride.

Registration costs £99 per person with the fundraising target, divided equally between the two charities after all expenses are paid, is £900. To register click here and complete the booking form. For further details, please email teamitfc@itfc.co.uk





Photo: ITFC