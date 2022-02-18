McKenna: Not Impossible For Simpson to Break Into the Squad

Friday, 18th Feb 2022 16:29 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he had a chat young striker Tyreece Simpson this week and says it’s not impossible that the 20-year-old could break into the first team squad in the remaining months of the season. Simpson was recalled from his loan at Swindon in January having scored 11 times for the Robins with discussions regarding a new Town contract understood to be ongoing with his current terms running to the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further season. Asked how the striker has been getting on in training since his return, McKenna said: “He’s trained with us in certain sessions, he’s also been playing some U23s games because we felt it was important for him to get some games when he came back from loan to keep his match fitness, so he’s been working between the two groups at the moment. “I’ve had a chat with Tyreece this week because it’s not impossible for him to break into the squad. He has to do well in the U23 games and he has to stand out in the training sessions when he comes with us. “I’ve obviously not had a chance to watch him live on too many occasions. I’ve not had a chance to watch him live on too many occasions, I’ve seen his clips from Swindon but he’s a player I’m still getting to know better on the pitch in terms of his qualities and also getting to know him off the pitch better. “He’s like everyone else in the building, it’s up to him to go and put in performances. When he gets the chance to train with the first team to go and make an impression, and when he plays in U23s games to make an impression in those and stake a case and a claim to be deserving of more minutes in the first team.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 16:44 - Feb 18

“Not impossible”; the double negative is meaningless. -4

Veggie added 16:59 - Feb 18

@Ipswichbusiness No it’s not meaningless at all. It means that it’s possible. 1

FramlinghamBlue added 16:59 - Feb 18

Pedant



1

Wickets added 17:04 - Feb 18

Their is always one ! 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 17:16 - Feb 18

Again, very clear and well thought comments from Mr McKenna. Putting the onus onto Tyreece to show his ambition and commitment like everyone else, just what we want to see. 0

