McKenna: Not Impossible For Simpson to Break Into the Squad
Friday, 18th Feb 2022 16:29
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he had a chat young striker Tyreece Simpson this week and says it’s not impossible that the 20-year-old could break into the first team squad in the remaining months of the season.
Simpson was recalled from his loan at Swindon in January having scored 11 times for the Robins with discussions regarding a new Town contract understood to be ongoing with his current terms running to the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further season.
Asked how the striker has been getting on in training since his return, McKenna said: “He’s trained with us in certain sessions, he’s also been playing some U23s games because we felt it was important for him to get some games when he came back from loan to keep his match fitness, so he’s been working between the two groups at the moment.
“I’ve had a chat with Tyreece this week because it’s not impossible for him to break into the squad. He has to do well in the U23 games and he has to stand out in the training sessions when he comes with us.
“I’ve obviously not had a chance to watch him live on too many occasions. I’ve not had a chance to watch him live on too many occasions, I’ve seen his clips from Swindon but he’s a player I’m still getting to know better on the pitch in terms of his qualities and also getting to know him off the pitch better.
“He’s like everyone else in the building, it’s up to him to go and put in performances. When he gets the chance to train with the first team to go and make an impression, and when he plays in U23s games to make an impression in those and stake a case and a claim to be deserving of more minutes in the first team.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]