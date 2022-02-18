McKenna: Privilege and Honour to Meet Club Legends

Friday, 18th Feb 2022 17:10 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says it was a privilege and an honour to meet a number of club legends at Portman Road recently. Several of the club’s ex-players were invited back to the club to meet McKenna, members of his staff as well as CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike O’Leary a fortnight ago. “That was really enjoyable,” McKenna recalled. “We had an evening at the stadium with myself, Mark, Mike O’Leary and Rene Gilmartin, and some of the other really important staff here behind the scenes at Ipswich. “We met a good batch of, I think you can safely call them Ipswich legends, both from the successful teams of the seventies right up to the successful team of the noughties. “It was everyone from Russell Osman, Mick Mills, Terry Butcher and that generation and that team that had such fantastic success for the club, a raft of players from that age group, right through to the youngest I guess what have been your Darren Bents and your Darren Ambroses. “That was a real privilege and an honour and it was really humbling to stand in front of them as manager of the football club, knowing how long they’ve had an association with the club and the managers that have stood before them and the work and the passion that they’ve put into the club, mostly as players but also in different roles. “It was a really enjoyable evening, really enjoyable to meet all of them and hopefully everyone went away feeling like they have a good understanding of the project here and where Mark and myself and the other staff are trying to move the club forward. “And also making sure that those really important from the history of the club feel connected to what is going on and feel like they have an important part to play and feel like they are listened to. “We want to tap into their experiences and their knowledge and wisdom whenever we can, so I thought it was a good night, everyone seemed to go away positive, and we look forward to building that connection with them in the future.” McKenna, speaking with photos of Sir Bobby Robson, who would have been celebrating his 89th birthday today, and the 1981 UEFA Cup-winning squad behind him, added: “Lots of fantastic players and good people and people who have had a big part in the history and the fabric of this club. “Obviously very nice to see across generations people who have represented the club and then handed the shirt over to the next generation, and that’s something that we want to tap into here. “We want the players and the staff to be proud of the history and traditions of the club, to be proud of what the club has done in the past and to hopefully be good custodians of the tradition and play our little part in whatever time we are here and as I said before try and hand the club over to the next group of players and the next staff and whatever that may be and whenever that may be to hand it over in a better place. “So, I think that connection with the past is very important for us but also using that proud tradition and also some of that expertise and knowledge and experience in that room to move forward in the best direction and decide the best direction to move this club forward, and hopefully in the future set-up more successes and make our own history for Ipswich Town.”

Photo: TWTD



