New Turnstile Blues on Sale This Afternoon

Storms permitting, the 24th issue of Turnstile Blues will be on sale at Portman Road before the Burton game this afternoon.

The new issue includes an interview with Town stars Bonnie Horwood and Blue Wilson, in which they outline what drew them to join the Tractor Girls and how much they enjoy playing for the club.

On the men’s team, there’s a look at Kieran McKenna’s tactical approach, and a look back over Paul Cook’s tenure at ITFC.

There are reminiscences on the unique pleasure of playing football near big puddles, and on the 30th anniversary of the 91/92 Second Division title-winning season.

The fanzine also takes a look at some wider issues affecting the game in general.

Turnstile Blues 24 will be on sale around the ground from 1.30pm this afternoon, priced just £1. Sellers will be positioned near Sir Alf Ramsey’s statue, along Portman Road and outside the Fanzone.

If you can’t make it to the game, a limited number of copies will be available on eBay: check the @Turnstile_Blue Twitter account for details.





