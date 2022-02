Ipswich Town v Burton Albion - Predictions

Saturday, 19th Feb 2022 11:22

Have you predicted the Burton score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company.

94% of TWTD members have predicted a home win today with 6% for a draw. Not a single member has yet to predict a win for Albion, but what do you think?

The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in.

First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.

Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.

Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher.

To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.





Photo: Action Images