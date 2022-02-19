Aluko, Evans and Pigott Start Against Burton

Saturday, 19th Feb 2022 14:14 Sone Aluko, Lee Evans and Joe Pigott return to the starting line-up as the Blues host Burton Albion. Evans comes into the centre of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy having missed last week’s 0-0 draw away against the MK Dons due to illness. Tyreeq Bakinson drops to the bench. Pigott looks set to start in a front two alongside Kayden Jackson, who keeps his place having been in the Xi at Stadium MK, with Aluko as the number 10. Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin move onto the bench with Macauley Bonne and James Norwood. The Brewers make two changes from the team which beat Bolton 3-1 on Tuesday with Frazer Blake-Tracy and Jacob Maddox coming into the team for Michael Mancienne and Ciaran Gilligan. New signing Oumar Niasse is among the subs as is Jonny Smith, who is back after a calf injury. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Thompson, Aluko, Jackson, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Bakinson, Celina, Chaplin, Bonne, Norwood. Burton Albion: Garratt, Brayford (c), Powell, Ahadme, Hughes, Saydee, Shaughnessy, Blake-Tracy, Kokolo, Madddox, Hamer. Subs: Kovar, Chapman, Smith, Niasse, Leak, Mancienne, Lakin. Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).

Photo: Matchday Images



SheptonMalletBlue added 14:18 - Feb 19

Unexpected front two, but I trust McKenna! 0

masetheace added 14:23 - Feb 19

Wow , Didn't ever see that as a front two . Hope Jackson proves me wrong - wouldn't put him in a conference side !! 1

Reuser_Who added 14:28 - Feb 19

I think it's refreshing to see McKenna pick the most appropriate 11 for his style as opposed to just the best players. I hope Jackson can prove us all wrong! -1

OliveR16 added 14:29 - Feb 19

KMac definitely sees stuff in Jackson that few of us see. But then, few of us were in the running for being the next manager . . . 0

Edmundo added 14:30 - Feb 19

Only feeling sorry for Chaplin there: Norwood and Bonne are living on 2021 reputations. 0

DavoIPB added 14:37 - Feb 19

Chaplin not got enough pace for me. Needs to work on getting quicker. 0

oldblue added 14:38 - Feb 19

Pigott playing to offset burton offensive tactics of high balls long throws etc..Jackson pace on transition ... 0

blueboy1981 added 14:46 - Feb 19

More Rotation !! …. not at all convinced, but l hope to be … by 5.00 p.m.

we’ll see. 1

Saxonblue74 added 14:54 - Feb 19

Celina will be gone in the summer, he's far too good to be a squad player. 0

