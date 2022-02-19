Aluko, Evans and Pigott Start Against Burton
Saturday, 19th Feb 2022 14:14
Sone Aluko, Lee Evans and Joe Pigott return to the starting line-up as the Blues host Burton Albion.
Evans comes into the centre of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy having missed last week’s 0-0 draw away against the MK Dons due to illness. Tyreeq Bakinson drops to the bench.
Pigott looks set to start in a front two alongside Kayden Jackson, who keeps his place having been in the Xi at Stadium MK, with Aluko as the number 10. Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin move onto the bench with Macauley Bonne and James Norwood.
The Brewers make two changes from the team which beat Bolton 3-1 on Tuesday with Frazer Blake-Tracy and Jacob Maddox coming into the team for Michael Mancienne and Ciaran Gilligan.
New signing Oumar Niasse is among the subs as is Jonny Smith, who is back after a calf injury.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Thompson, Aluko, Jackson, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Bakinson, Celina, Chaplin, Bonne, Norwood.
Burton Albion: Garratt, Brayford (c), Powell, Ahadme, Hughes, Saydee, Shaughnessy, Blake-Tracy, Kokolo, Madddox, Hamer. Subs: Kovar, Chapman, Smith, Niasse, Leak, Mancienne, Lakin. Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).
Photo: Matchday Images
