Jackson: I Feel Like a Footballer Again

Sunday, 20th Feb 2022 09:15 by Blair Ferguson Kayden Jackson put a difficult period behind him with a man of the match display as Town beat Burton Albion 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, with the striker saying after the match that new manager Kieran McKenna has made him feel like a footballer again. His first league goal of the season, as well as assists for Wes Burns and Bersant Celina, lifted Ipswich to within four points of the play-offs with 13 games left to play. Jackson is positive about his Town future after previously accepting he’d probably be leaving Suffolk when his contract runs out in the summer, but now he’s aiming to use his renewed confidence to reach the play-offs. The 27-year-old explained: “If I'm brutally honest, I thought I'd be gone the last three windows. It's been one of those times. There's been a lot that's gone on. “In the summer, I was told I was surplus to requirements, it didn't quite work out me leaving, but I'm a firm believer wherever you are, you work hard and you work hard to try and get back in the team. “It’s tough when you’re not playing and you’re not being part of it. At times you don’t even feel like you play for the team. It’s been a strange time, but thankfully I’ve got my missus and my little one that have helped keep me focused and I haven’t stopped working hard. “I think I've done that a few times since I've been here. I've been out of the picture and I've got my head down and worked hard, and in the end, hard work pays off. “I think that’s probably the most important thing, having been out of the team for a long spell. At times it looked like I was probably going to leave, but I kept working hard and thankfully the gaffer has come in now and given me my opportunity.” When asked if his teammates have supported him over the last months, Jackson continued: “One hundred per cent. Obviously, it was a lot of change in the summer and it's one of those where you don't know how it's going to go. “But we brought in some brilliant lads and everyone has had each other's backs, and everyone has gone through different things at this club, but we're all together and we're a really close group. “I feel like a footballer again. Everything that comes with it, the preparation beforehand, the recovery after games, there’s no better feeling and especially being part of a winning team, it’s what you work for.” Jackson was given a clean slate straight away by McKenna and thinks the new manager focusing on his positive attributes has helped him recapture his edge.

“Let’s be honest, it’s not been the best of times recently. Thankfully now the gaffer is in and he’s helped me confidence-wise. I’ve got my edge back and I feel good. “Other managers in the past have concentrated on what I can’t do rather than what I can do. I think that’s probably why I haven’t played at times and they haven’t not got the best out of me, but they haven’t used me to my strengths. “The gaffer just says there’s not many better at it in the league, playing on the shoulder and getting in behind and the link-up with Pigs [Joe Pigott], I know he’s going to drop short and leave the space for me to run in behind, and we made the most of that in the second half. “As soon as he came in, I think the very first day he was there, we weren’t in training, but I think I bumped into him at the training ground and he said, ‘Look, I’m looking forward to working with you, I know what you’re like’. “He’s seen a lot of me, he says he knows what I’m like as a lad, he knows I’m hard-working and stuff, and it’s been a breath of fresh air. “Just the way he empowers you. Personally, I’ve not had this feeling since I was at Accrington. When I was at Accrington each week, I was going out there and I felt on top of the world; I felt untouchable. “The last time I felt anywhere near this good was when I was at Accrington playing under John Coleman, who never told me what I can't do. He was always insisting that I play to my strengths which I was able to do today. “And the gaffer has given me that feeling a bit, so it’s obviously paying off at the minute, we’ve got plenty more to work on, we’ve got a long way to make up, but it’s been positive so far so long may that continue.” Regarding the importance of the win against the Brewers, he reflected: “It was good. Another three points which helps us get a step closer to where we want to be. “We know we’ve got a big game on Tuesday, so we’re not going to get carried away; at the end of the day, it’s three points, it’s three goals, and it’s a clean sheet and plenty of positives to build on.” Jackson had last scored in the league in December 2020 at Plymouth so was delighted to break his duck after only 42 seconds. “The last thing the gaffer said before we went out was be positive,” he recalled. “Whether that’s a run, first shot, first run or first tackle, be positive. And that kind of stuck in my head, so obviously Wes [Burns] finding me in the pocket there, I just drove and think it was a fortunate strike. “I’ve hit better, but apparently, accuracy beats speed; that’s what I found out today.” Having scored his early goal and laid on the second and third for Burns and Celina after the break, Jackson was given a standing ovation as he left the pitch. “It’s always special,” the frontman continued. “I think they are only reacting to what I’ve done. “I’ve been able to put in a positive performance, I’ve been able to give them something to cheer and hopefully, I can do that plenty more between now and the end of the season.” Attention now turns to Tuesday night’s game at Portman Road against Cheltenham, where a win and the right results elsewhere could see Town just one point off of sixth. For Jackson, it’s another chance to stake a claim for his position in the side and prove that he can be a big part of the future under McKenna, which he hopes will include a match at Wembley in May. “It's [Jackson’s performance against Burton] definitely up there, but at the end of the day it's not the winning goal at Wembley, so there's a long way to go in terms of it being a really special day, but it was a positive day and one that I was happy to be a part of. “I'd love us to be up already up, to be honest, but we've got a lot of ground to catch up. That's the aim, 100 per cent and the gaffer knows what we're capable of, we know what we're capable of, we had a start that was miles away from what we should have done, to be honest. “We should have a lot more points on the board, but it's just one of those things we don't, but we're working hard every day, every week to get there. “I’ve said to a few people that since the gaffer has come in, all I want to do is work under him. I know how much he can improve me as a player, and I want to be part of things. “There’s only one place at this club is going now, thankfully. It didn’t look like that for a couple of years, but now there’s definitely only one direction the club is going in, and I want to be a big part of it. “Like I’ve said before, we’re not going to get carried away. It’s just three points today and we’ve got a massive game on Tuesday now, and the way the gaffer looks at it, we take one game at a time. “We’ll keep working hard, and we’ll keep trying to get the wins and see where it takes us.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 09:29 - Feb 20

I think this highlights in many ways the way many managers look to make players fit a “system”, rather than use the players to their strengths and in the best combinations. There’s too much emphasis on systems rather individual players abilities. To be able to work with the players at your disposal effectively takes a thorough understanding of the game AND man management. We haven’t had this in a manager since the days of the great SBR and to a lesser degree George Burley.



6

ArnieM added 09:30 - Feb 20

Meant to conclude with McKenna is a manager cut from the same cloth as Sir Bobby Robson. 2

reva added 09:35 - Feb 20

it just shows what a good manager we have - working with the strengths each player has and hopefully we will see the benefits of this in the weeks and months to come. I wonder what the team would have looked like if Mckenna had taken over from Lambert rather than PC - onwards and upwards and perhaps Jackson will be like a new signing in these later stages of the season. 3

Umros added 09:48 - Feb 20

And you looked like one yesterday, Keep the swagger away and keep grounded and play like you did yesterday and this will continue. Never thought I’d say you were man of match but yesterday deserved of it. 2

abandon_hope1978 added 09:58 - Feb 20

Sadly too many managers think that their way is the only way, with no consideration to the players he has or their abilities. They would rather bury their heads in the sand, losing game after game and then blaming players. Good managers adapt to what players they have at their disposal and work around them to get the best out of them, and surprise, surprise ……. we get improvements. Also, showing a bit of love to the players helps too. Don’t call them out in public (PL & PC) It’s basic man management that we’ve lacked for years. Well done Kayden, hopefully the previous crap managers can look at you and wonder how they failed you. Probably not though ….. with their heads still stuck in the sand. 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 10:00 - Feb 20

Well done Kayden, play offs are real possibility.

Come on Ipswich. 2

exeterblue10 added 10:15 - Feb 20

Arnie M, 100% agree - we won the league under Sir Alf because he played to his players’ strengths 1

Linkboy13 added 10:16 - Feb 20

To be a successful football team you need partnership's. Under McKenna things are starting to develop. We've got a excellent keeper a settled centre of defence which we haven't had for ages in Wolfenden and Edmundson, a solid centre of midfield in Morsy and Evans. The only problem spot at the moment is up front. Although Pigott hardly set the world on fire yesterday and ive been one of his worst critics i think there is a potential partnership with Jackson and would like to see the pair together again on Tuesday. But i get the feeling McKenna is planning long term and might change it again. 0

Suffolkboy added 10:21 - Feb 20

Quite simply - trust K M and Co ,they’ve got so much to offer in terms of the skill set ,coaching and understanding the man inside / behind every shirt for ITFC !

The clarity of words ,deeds and motivation is and will continue to instil all round confidence .

WHAT a really good character KM is too : how many, I wonder , bring a host of family members over from another country to watch ,witness and experience what they are involved with ?

So many aspects speak volumes about our Manager ; results are only scratching the surface of the gem that is KM !

COYB 0

johnwarksshorts added 10:22 - Feb 20

So pleased for Jackson, he was treated badly by PC. 1

Saxonblue74 added 10:25 - Feb 20

Many people, myself included had written him off and were looking to see us recoup some of his enormous transfer fee. One Swallow doesn't make a spring but KmK is certainly getting something out of him. Testament to KJ that he's kept plugging away, let's hope he keeps working hard and continues to prove us all wrong. 1

peewee added 10:26 - Feb 20

One swallow doesn't make a summer but time to step up at make ur name on the team sheet marker penned in and redemption is never off the cards unlike cooks burying of players. One thing I have noticed under this manager is that the team is improving and confident. Promotion is where the real rebuild. 0

Bert added 10:34 - Feb 20

So pleased for Jackson that he has found his mojo under a manager who clearly understands what coaching is about. It has made me wonder if KMcK had been here when Lambert departed, would he have made better players of Dozzell and Bishop. Cook should be praised for bringing in some really good talent but lambasted for his actions in not understanding who should have remained and freezing Jackson out. 1

Len_Brennan added 10:42 - Feb 20

Just goes to show what a decent manager/coach can do for individuals & teams. I would echo what Arnie M has said above.

I was very critical of Paul Cook (having been one to call for his appointment) as much for what he did/didn't do at the end of last season, as for what happened under him this season, and never accepted that those games shouldn't count when assessing him. The first thing a new manager has to do is assess the players you have & what works best for their skills/abilities - Cook had one plan & when it didn't work, threw his toys out of his pram & his players under the bus. Think about how positive we have been regarding a possible playoff spot under KMK, despite been in a far worse position than when Cook took over. The playoffs were there for us last season.

Ok, maybe it was the end of the road for a number of players last Summer, but if KMK can get a tune out of Kayden Jackson, who is to say what might have happen with a couple of player we let go, who would have left with their confidence in tatters & a bad Ipswich taste in their mouths. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments