|Ipswich Town 3 v 0 Burton Albion
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 19th February 2022 Kick-off 15:00
Jackson: I Feel Like a Footballer Again
Sunday, 20th Feb 2022 09:15 by Blair Ferguson
Kayden Jackson put a difficult period behind him with a man of the match display as Town beat Burton Albion 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, with the striker saying after the match that new manager Kieran McKenna has made him feel like a footballer again.
His first league goal of the season, as well as assists for Wes Burns and Bersant Celina, lifted Ipswich to within four points of the play-offs with 13 games left to play.
Jackson is positive about his Town future after previously accepting he’d probably be leaving Suffolk when his contract runs out in the summer, but now he’s aiming to use his renewed confidence to reach the play-offs.
The 27-year-old explained: “If I'm brutally honest, I thought I'd be gone the last three windows. It's been one of those times. There's been a lot that's gone on.
“In the summer, I was told I was surplus to requirements, it didn't quite work out me leaving, but I'm a firm believer wherever you are, you work hard and you work hard to try and get back in the team.
“It’s tough when you’re not playing and you’re not being part of it. At times you don’t even feel like you play for the team. It’s been a strange time, but thankfully I’ve got my missus and my little one that have helped keep me focused and I haven’t stopped working hard.
“I think I've done that a few times since I've been here. I've been out of the picture and I've got my head down and worked hard, and in the end, hard work pays off.
“I think that’s probably the most important thing, having been out of the team for a long spell. At times it looked like I was probably going to leave, but I kept working hard and thankfully the gaffer has come in now and given me my opportunity.”
When asked if his teammates have supported him over the last months, Jackson continued: “One hundred per cent. Obviously, it was a lot of change in the summer and it's one of those where you don't know how it's going to go.
“But we brought in some brilliant lads and everyone has had each other's backs, and everyone has gone through different things at this club, but we're all together and we're a really close group.
“I feel like a footballer again. Everything that comes with it, the preparation beforehand, the recovery after games, there’s no better feeling and especially being part of a winning team, it’s what you work for.”
Jackson was given a clean slate straight away by McKenna and thinks the new manager focusing on his positive attributes has helped him recapture his edge.
“Let’s be honest, it’s not been the best of times recently. Thankfully now the gaffer is in and he’s helped me confidence-wise. I’ve got my edge back and I feel good.
“Other managers in the past have concentrated on what I can’t do rather than what I can do. I think that’s probably why I haven’t played at times and they haven’t not got the best out of me, but they haven’t used me to my strengths.
“The gaffer just says there’s not many better at it in the league, playing on the shoulder and getting in behind and the link-up with Pigs [Joe Pigott], I know he’s going to drop short and leave the space for me to run in behind, and we made the most of that in the second half.
“As soon as he came in, I think the very first day he was there, we weren’t in training, but I think I bumped into him at the training ground and he said, ‘Look, I’m looking forward to working with you, I know what you’re like’.
“He’s seen a lot of me, he says he knows what I’m like as a lad, he knows I’m hard-working and stuff, and it’s been a breath of fresh air.
“Just the way he empowers you. Personally, I’ve not had this feeling since I was at Accrington. When I was at Accrington each week, I was going out there and I felt on top of the world; I felt untouchable.
“The last time I felt anywhere near this good was when I was at Accrington playing under John Coleman, who never told me what I can't do. He was always insisting that I play to my strengths which I was able to do today.
“And the gaffer has given me that feeling a bit, so it’s obviously paying off at the minute, we’ve got plenty more to work on, we’ve got a long way to make up, but it’s been positive so far so long may that continue.”
Regarding the importance of the win against the Brewers, he reflected: “It was good. Another three points which helps us get a step closer to where we want to be.
“We know we’ve got a big game on Tuesday, so we’re not going to get carried away; at the end of the day, it’s three points, it’s three goals, and it’s a clean sheet and plenty of positives to build on.”
Jackson had last scored in the league in December 2020 at Plymouth so was delighted to break his duck after only 42 seconds.
“The last thing the gaffer said before we went out was be positive,” he recalled. “Whether that’s a run, first shot, first run or first tackle, be positive. And that kind of stuck in my head, so obviously Wes [Burns] finding me in the pocket there, I just drove and think it was a fortunate strike.
“I’ve hit better, but apparently, accuracy beats speed; that’s what I found out today.”
Having scored his early goal and laid on the second and third for Burns and Celina after the break, Jackson was given a standing ovation as he left the pitch.
“It’s always special,” the frontman continued. “I think they are only reacting to what I’ve done.
“I’ve been able to put in a positive performance, I’ve been able to give them something to cheer and hopefully, I can do that plenty more between now and the end of the season.”
Attention now turns to Tuesday night’s game at Portman Road against Cheltenham, where a win and the right results elsewhere could see Town just one point off of sixth.
For Jackson, it’s another chance to stake a claim for his position in the side and prove that he can be a big part of the future under McKenna, which he hopes will include a match at Wembley in May.
“It's [Jackson’s performance against Burton] definitely up there, but at the end of the day it's not the winning goal at Wembley, so there's a long way to go in terms of it being a really special day, but it was a positive day and one that I was happy to be a part of.
“I'd love us to be up already up, to be honest, but we've got a lot of ground to catch up. That's the aim, 100 per cent and the gaffer knows what we're capable of, we know what we're capable of, we had a start that was miles away from what we should have done, to be honest.
“We should have a lot more points on the board, but it's just one of those things we don't, but we're working hard every day, every week to get there.
“I’ve said to a few people that since the gaffer has come in, all I want to do is work under him. I know how much he can improve me as a player, and I want to be part of things.
“There’s only one place at this club is going now, thankfully. It didn’t look like that for a couple of years, but now there’s definitely only one direction the club is going in, and I want to be a big part of it.
“Like I’ve said before, we’re not going to get carried away. It’s just three points today and we’ve got a massive game on Tuesday now, and the way the gaffer looks at it, we take one game at a time.
“We’ll keep working hard, and we’ll keep trying to get the wins and see where it takes us.”
Photo: TWTD
|
