Tractor Girls Face Crawley in Restaging of Abandoned Match

Sunday, 20th Feb 2022 09:34 Ipswich Town Women face Crawley Wasps in the restaging of last week’s abandoned match at the Camping World Community Stadium in Horsham this afternoon (KO 3pm). The Blues were 2-0 in front when last week’s game at The New Defence in Horley was ended prematurely due to very wet conditions, Natasha Thomas and Zoe Barratt having scored within a minute of one another shortly after half-time. “There’s plenty of positives we can take from last week,” manager Joe Sheehan, who celebrated three years in charge earlier this week, said. “We didn’t bring three points home but we were pleased with aspects of our play that should give us confidence going in to the rearranged fixture.” Town will be looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back 0-0 draws with Gillingham and Milton Keynes Dons in their last two league fixtures. Despite those recent results, the Blues remain top of FA National League Southern Premier Division, two points ahead of Oxford, who have a game in hand, and six in front of third-placed Southampton, who have played four fewer games than the Tractor Girls. Town and Crawley are meeting for the third time this season following a 1-0 win in the league and 4-0 success in the FA Cup, both at the Goldstar Ground. ⚽️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚽️



🆚 Crawley Wasps



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Camping World Community Stadium, RH13 0AD



⌚️ 3pm#itfc pic.twitter.com/jDfinEpmZs — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 20, 2022

Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments