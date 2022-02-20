Jackson and Burns in Teams of the Week

Sunday, 20th Feb 2022 15:08

Striker Kayden Jackson has been named in the EFL Team of the Week and the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for his display in yesterday’s 3-0 home victory over Burton with Wes Burns joining him in the latter.

Jackson scored the Blues’ first in the 42nd second then assisted the second and third for Burns and Bersant Celina after the break.

In addition to his goal, Burns assisted Jackson’s early strike and played a part in Celina’s.





Photo: Matchday Images