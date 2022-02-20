Lafayette's Early Goal Sees Tractor Girls on Way to Win at Crawley

Sunday, 20th Feb 2022 17:32

Abbie Lafayette scored in the opening minute and Paige Peake added a second 11 minutes after half-time as Ipswich Town Women beat Crawley Wasps 2-0 at the Camping World Community Stadium this afternoon.

Like Kayden Jackson for the men’s side in the 3-0 win over Burton yesterday, Lafayette put the Tractor Girls in front in the first minute, her free-kick into the box catching the wind and slipping through the keeper’s fingers.

Town had to wait until the 56th minute for their second goal, Peake heading home another Lafayette free-kick.

The match ended in the same scoreline as last week's abandoned match.

The Tractor Girls extend their lead at the top of FA National League Southern Premier Division to five points with neither second-placed Oxford nor Southampton, who are third, in action this afternoon. The two were originally scheduled to meet today.

The Blues are in FA Cup fifth round action at home to the Saints next Sunday as they look to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Tickets for that game are available here.

Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake, Smith, Egan, Lafayette, Horwood (c), Robertson, Barratt, Thomas, Biggs (King 62). Unused: Jackson, Hubbard, Grey, Bryant.





Photo: Ross Halls