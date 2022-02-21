U23s Host Watford

Monday, 21st Feb 2022 12:25

Tyreece Simpson, Tawanda Chirewa, Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys are among those starting for the U23s in this afternoon’s Professional Development League Two South game against Watford behind closed doors at Playford Road (KO 1pm).

Kieron Dyer’s side are currently second in PDL2 South five points behind leaders Cardiff with the Hornets second bottom. The Blues beat the Hertfordshire side 4-1 away earlier in the season.

Town: White, Stewart, Baggott (c), Armin, Curtis, Alexander, Humphreys, Smith, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson. Subs: Bort, Agbaje, Yengi, Bello, Manly.









Photo: TWTD